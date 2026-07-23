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Home > Business News > Is Adani Planning Airline Industry Entry? How Could It Reshape Competition In India’s Aviation Sector

Is Adani Planning Airline Industry Entry? How Could It Reshape Competition In India’s Aviation Sector

Is Adani planning to launch an airline? Here's why the group wants a rule change, how it could challenge IndiGo and Air India, and what it means for India's aviation sector.

Is Adani Planning Airline Industry Entry? How Could It Reshape Competition In India's Aviation Sector (Image: ANI)
Is Adani Planning Airline Industry Entry? How Could It Reshape Competition In India's Aviation Sector (Image: ANI)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-23 13:09 IST

India’s aviation sector may soon face a shake-up. The Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is considering to enter the aviation sector, which could challenge the sway of airlines like IndiGo and Air India when it eventually takes off in the future. The group had also sought a waiver from the centre of a rule that bars concessionaires of Mumbai and Delhi airports from taking a stake of less than 10 per cent in a proposed airline, The Economic Times reported. If the government agrees to amend the provision, it could open the way for the conglomerate to enter India’s airline business.

But no final decision has been made yet. The group is still contemplating whether it is commercially viable to launch an airline, given the industry’s long history of high costs and razor-thin margins, people familiar with the matter said.

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Which Rule Does Adani Want To Change?

The restrictions date back to the privatisation deals signed in 2006 for the Delhi and Mumbai airports. The existing rule says operators of these two airports shall not have more than a 10 per cent stake in a scheduled airline.

As per the ET report, the ministry of civil aviation has sought the opinion of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on whether this clause can be changed retrospectively. Any change would also have to be signed off by the cabinet.

Should the ban be removed, Adani could set up a full-scale airline along with pursuing airport ventures.

Why Is Adani Interested In The Airline Business?

Over the past few years, the Adani Group has consistently broadened its base in the aviation sector. It operates eight airports and has expanded its scope of business in pilot training, aircraft maintenance and repair (MRO) operations, along with ground handling services.

GMR Airports owns a majority stake in Delhi airport, while the group owns a 74 per cent stake in Mumbai International Airport.

Adani is also looking at a partnership with Brazilian planemaker Embraer on aircraft manufacturing, The Economic Times said. The publication said the group has struggled to generate sufficient interest from airlines already in the market to buy Embraer planes, citing people familiar with the matter, and running its own airline could boost the commercial prospects of that project.

“No concrete decisions have been taken but there is no doubt that there is synergy for the group to start an airline,” a senior Adani executive told the publication. “The suggestion to the government was to have an enabling provision so that there are no restrictions.” But the executive said the company had not yet made a final decision and that it was not in advanced talks to buy an existing airline.

Government Seeks More Competition

The move comes as the government seeks to open up the country’s domestic aviation market to more competition.

Senior government officials told The Economic Times that a financially strong new airline could challenge the dominance of IndiGo and Air India, which together account for nearly 90 per cent of domestic passenger traffic.

Reuters also reported that the government had privately asked several business groups, including Adani, to consider launching an airline after continued scrutiny of Air India following last year’s crash and the operational disruptions faced by IndiGo in December, when pilot shortages led to thousands of flight cancellations.

“It’s a difficult business, but Adani wants to consider it in national interest,” one source told Reuters.

Adani did not respond immediately to Reuters’ querries.

Could It Transform India’s Aviation Market?

India is one of the most rapidly expanding aviation marketplaces on the globe, though competition remains focused on a handful of companies. Currently, around 65.4% of IndiGo’s business comes from the nation’s internal air travels. Other operators, like Air India, have the majority share of about 25 per cent of the market, Reuter writes.

However, a new Adani-backed company may create an alternative rival airline using a strong fund reserve and current flight networks, which could trigger up competition in costs and travel in many places in the country.

But the proposal is also likely to face opposition from existing airlines.

Airline executives cited by The Economic Times said that permitting airport operators to own airlines could create a conflict of interest, especially when it comes to the allocation of airport slots, which determine the timings of take-offs and landings at busy airports.

But government officials told the publication that the safeguards would be put in place to ensure an arm’s-length relationship between airport and airline operations if the rule were changed. These may include separate management structures and safeguards in slot allocation and restrictions on sharing commercially sensitive information.

Adani’s airline plans are under review for now. But if the regulatory hurdle is cleared and the group decides to go ahead, it could be one of the biggest competitive changes in Indian aviation in years.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Xtranet Technologies IPO: 34% Subscribed So Far On Day 1; Is This Rs 166.8 Crore Issue Worth Applying For?

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