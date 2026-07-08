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Home > Business News > Is Packaging of Lotte India and Ferns N Petals Misleading? FSSAI Flags Labelling Violations

Is Packaging of Lotte India and Ferns N Petals Misleading? FSSAI Flags Labelling Violations

FSSAI issues notices to Lotte India and Ferns N Petals over alleged misleading food labels, product claims and packaging violations under food safety rules.

India's food safety regulator has issued notices to Lotte India and Ferns N Petals over alleged misleading product claims.
India's food safety regulator has issued notices to Lotte India and Ferns N Petals over alleged misleading product claims.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 13:10 IST

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued show-cause notices to Lotte India Corporation Private Limited and Ferns N Petals Private Limited over alleged misleading product claims and violations of food labelling regulations.
 
The FSSAI have directed both the companies to submit their explanations within seven days. The regulator has asked both the compabies asking why there should not be any action against them under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with relevant rules and regulations governing packaged food products. 
 

FSSAI Issues Notice: Allegations Against Lotte India

FSSAI has raised multiple concerns about the labelling and marketing of multiple products sold by Lotte India. One of the key allegations related to the company’s continued use of pre-printed packaging which is displayed its former corporate name, “Lotte India Corporation Limited”, without obtaining prior regulatory approval.
 
The regulating authority also questioned the “100% Vegetarian” claim on products, which includes Lotte Choco Pie with Rich Marshmallow, Lotte Choco Pie Real Orange and Lotte Choco Pie Choco Burst. FSSAI believes that such a claim may mislead consumers. 
 

Nutrition and Product Name Concerns

According to FSSAI, Pepero Crunchy Biscuit Sticks Carton and Pepero Original Biscuit Sticks do not present nutritional information in the format required under the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations.
 
The regulator has also alleged that Lolly Bliss Lollipop variants in Orange, Strawberry and Kaccha Mango flavours fail to meet the prescribed vitamin levels under the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations.
 
In addition, Fruitz Eclairs in Mango, Orange and Strawberry flavours have come under scrutiny because the products reportedly do not contain fruit despite their names. FSSAI said the packaging also lacks the mandatory front-of-pack disclaimer required when a product’s brand or trade name could create a misleading impression about its contents.

Ferns N Petals Faces Similar Scrutiny

Apart from Lotte India, Ferns N Petals has also received a show-cause notice over its Almonds Roasted Almond Chocolate product. The regulator stated in its notice that the packaging is marketed as “Premium Chocolate” even though it contains hydrogenated vegetable fat instead of cocoa butter. 
 
According to the notice, the company do not include the mandatory declaration for chocolates which are made with vegetable fats along with cocoa butter. 
 
The authority further stated that the nutrition panel does not disclose the percentage Recommended Dietary Allowance (%RDA) values as required under the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020.
 
Another concern relates to the product’s branding. While the packaging prominently features almonds and markets the product as Almond Chocolate, FSSAI said the ingredient list does not specify the percentage of almonds used, which is a mandatory labelling requirement.

What Happens Next?

Both companies have been given seven days to respond to the notices. If their explanations are found unsatisfactory or no response is submitted within the stipulated period, FSSAI may initiate action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the applicable food safety regulations.
 
The move highlights the regulator’s continued focus on ensuring that food labels and marketing claims accurately reflect product contents, helping consumers make informed purchasing decisions.
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