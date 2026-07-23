Is The 7.5% Interest From Kisan Vikas Patra Taxable? Here’s How To Report It In Your ITR

The government has kept the interest rate of Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) static at 7.5 per cent for the period of July-September (Q2 FY27). This ensures another quarter of guaranteed and steady returns for investors. The finance ministry announced the new interest rates on small saving schemes on June 30, 2026. The KVP rates remained unchanged from the April-June quarter.

KVP has been one of the most popular savings schemes offered by the post office for investors who want to get guaranteed returns without taking the risk of the stock market. However, although the scheme has the benefit of doubling your money over a period of time, many investors are unsure about one important question – is Kisan Vikas Patra interest taxable?

What Is Kisan Vikas Patra?

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) is an encouraging small savings scheme supported by the Government of India Post, which was introduced in 1988 to promote long-term savings among farmers. Now anyone can invest in the scheme. The investment in KVP is almost credit-risk-free, as it is backed by the government of India and is thus immune to market fluctuations.

It caters to those investors who want assured return for a prolonged duration.

In the event that the interest rate prevails at 7.5% p.a., an investor’s invested money would be doubled within 115 months (9 years and 7 months, approx.). For example, if you invest 5 lakh in a KVP today, it will grow to nearly 10 lakh by the time it matures (depending on the interest rate).

Is there tax on Kisan Vikas Patra interest?

Yes. The interest accrued on Kisan Vikas Patra is fully taxable.

Unlike schemes like PPF or SSY, KVP does not provide tax-free interest or tax-free maturity benefits.

The interest earned every year is taxable in the hands of the investor as per the income tax slab under the old and new tax regimes. When filing the Income Tax Return (ITR), it must be reported under the ‘Income from Other Sources’ head.

The taxpayer can declare KVP interest on an accrual basis or receipt basis but once the method is opted for, it should be consistently followed in the subsequent years.

Experts also advise investors to recheck the interest shown in their Annual Information Statement (AIS) before filing their ITR to avoid any mismatch with tax records.

Is KVP Tax Deductible Under Section 80C?

No. The principal amount invested in Kisan Vikas Patra will not be allowed a deduction under section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

These schemes do not fit into the PPF, SSY, NSC, Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme (SCSS) or 5-year Post Office Time Deposits; they were all deductible under Section 80C under the old tax regime.

NSC, SCSS and 5-year Post Office Time Deposits earn interest which is taxable, though these instruments provide the benefit of Section 80C. However, PPF and SSY enjoy the highest benefit of tax, as the investment, interest and maturity proceeds are all tax-free under eligible conditions.

Who Can Open a KVP Account?

Any Indian citizen can buy Kisan Vikas Patra.

An adult can open an individual account. A joint account may be opened by up to three adults. Parents or legal guardians may also open an account for a minor or a person of unsound mind. Kids 10 and up can open an account in their name.

Investment starts from Rs 1,000, and there is no upper limit to investment.

Documents Required

To fight money laundering, the government has put in place tough compliance rules.

A PAN card is necessary for making investments that are higher than Rs 50,000; a salaried account statement, income-tax returns (ITRs) or salary pay stubs are essential if you make investments of Rs 10 lakh and above. In the last step of this account opening process, your KYC document is the Aadhaar.

How To Open A Kisan Vikas Patra Account?

The KVP account opening process is very easy. To invest, investors need to fill out Form A, available at post offices or online; submit KYC documents such as Aadhaar, PAN and address proof; and also deposit the investment amount through cash, cheque, demand draft or pay order.

Upon verification, the post office issues the KVP certificate indicating the investment details and maturity amount. Investors can also add a nominee when opening the account, which will make future transfers easier.

Should You Invest In KVP?

Kisan Vikas Patra may be suitable for investors who value the safety of their capital and assured returns more than tax benefits or higher returns linked to market performance. The scheme is backed by a government guarantee and offers doubling of the investment in 115 months; however, investors should note that the interest earned is completely taxable and the investment does not qualify for a Section 80C deduction. Those interested in KVP should compare its returns after tax with other small savings schemes before investing.

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