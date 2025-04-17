U.S. stock markets, including the NYSE and Nasdaq, will be closed on Friday, April 18, in observance of Good Friday — a long-standing tradition dating back to the 19th century.

US stock market will take a pause on Friday, April 18, in observance of Good Friday, a solemn day for Christians who commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.

Both the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will remain closed on this day and will reopen on Monday, April 21.

Early Closure for US Stock Market

The U.S. bond market will close early at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 17, and will remain closed on Friday, in line with guidance from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).

Once markets reopen on Monday, April 21, regular trading is set to continue without interruption until late May. The next scheduled market holiday will be Memorial Day, observed on Monday, May 26.

Full 2025 US Stock Market Holiday Schedule

Here’s the complete list of scheduled market closures in 2025:

Good Friday: Friday, April 18

Memorial Day: Monday, May 26

Juneteenth: Thursday, June 19

Independence Day: Friday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 1

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 27

Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25

It’s unusual for U.S. markets to be closed on a day that’s not a federal holiday. But while trading is paused on major exchanges, other parts of daily life carry on — the U.S. Postal Service remains open, and most banks, which typically follow the federal holiday calendar, are operating as usual.

Interestingly, historical data suggests that this Good Friday break tends to have a positive impact on the markets.

Why are the markets closed?

According to the Nasdaq website, the closure stems more from historical tradition than from religious obligation: “This practice has been in place since at least the late 19th century.”

A few other services are also affected. Many schools are off for spring break. FedEx is running with slightly adjusted service, while UPS continues to operate on its normal schedule.

