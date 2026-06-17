ISCL Announces Vidarbha Franchise For Season 02, Strengthening Its Pan-India Expansion

India’s Biggest Softball Cricket League Expands into Maharashtra’s Premier Cricket Region

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16: The Indian Softball Cricket League (ISCL)—India’s largest and most ambitious franchise-based softball cricket league—has officially announced the inclusion of a new franchise representing Vidarbha, Maharashtra, for the upcoming ISCL Season 02.

The announcement was made by Dr. Gangadhar Raju, Founder & President, and Mr. Kshitij Khurana, of the Indian Softball Cricket Foundation (ISCF), who emphasized that the addition of Vidarbha is a strategic step in ISCL’s mission to identify and promote softball cricket talent from every region of the country.

Vidarbha has long been recognized as one of India’s strongest cricketing regions, producing exceptional players and fostering a vibrant tennis ball and softball cricket culture. The region’s remarkable contribution to Indian cricket, including the success of the Vidarbha Ranji Trophy team, has made it a natural choice for inclusion in the league.

A Vision for Growth

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gangadhar Raju and Mr. Kshitij Khurana remarked:

“Vidarbha is one of the most passionate cricketing regions in India. The talent, enthusiasm, and sporting culture of the region are truly exceptional. Through the introduction of the Vidarbha franchise, we aim to provide local players with a national platform where they can showcase their abilities and compete against the best softball cricket talent from across the country. This is another major milestone in our vision of creating India’s most competitive and professionally managed softball cricket ecosystem.”

ISCL Season 02: By the Numbers

ISCL Season 02 is set to be the largest softball cricket league ever conducted in India, featuring:

32 Franchise Teams

127 High-Intensity Matches

Players from across India

National-level exposure

Professional franchise structure

Extensive digital, broadcast, and on-ground reach.

The league is organized under the banner of the Indian Softball Cricket Foundation (ISCF) with a clear mission: to create opportunities for talented softball cricket players, provide structured competition, and elevate the sport to new heights across the nation.

Empowering the Next Generation

Over the past few years, softball cricket has witnessed tremendous growth throughout India, particularly among young players and grassroots communities. ISCL aims to bridge the gap between local talent and professional opportunities by creating a platform that rewards skill, dedication, and performance.

Dr. Gangadhar Raju and Mr. Kshitij Khurana further added:

“ISCL is more than a cricket league; it is a movement dedicated to empowering aspiring players and creating a sustainable future for softball cricket in India. Our goal is to build a national platform that not only discovers talent but also inspires the next generation of cricketers. The addition of Vidarbha further strengthens our commitment to taking the game to every corner of the country.”

With the inclusion of Vidarbha, ISCL continues its rapid expansion and reinforces its position as India’s premier softball cricket league. The new franchise is expected to attract some of the finest softball cricket talent from Maharashtra and provide fans with exciting competition during Season 02.

About the Organizations

About ISCL

The Indian Softball Cricket League (ISCL) is India’s biggest franchise-based softball cricket league, organized by the Indian Softball Cricket Foundation (ISCF). With 32 teams and 127 matches, ISCL provides a professional platform for players from across India to showcase their talent while promoting the growth and development of softball cricket nationwide.

About ISCF

The Indian Softball Cricket Foundation (ISCF) is dedicated to the promotion, development, and professionalization of softball cricket in India. Through leagues, tournaments, talent development programs, and grassroots initiatives, ISCF aims to create opportunities for players and strengthen the sport across the country.

Media Contact

Dr. Gangadhar Raju & Mr. Kshitij Khurana

Indian Softball Cricket Foundation (ISCF) | Indian Softball Cricket League (ISCL)

www.Isclcricket.in

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