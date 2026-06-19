IT 2026: ITR-3 Filing Starts for AY 2026-27: Who Should File, Key Changes and Important Deadlines – All You Need To Know

If you are earning income from a business or profession, you may now start filling your income tax return for FY 2025-26. The Income Tax Department has commenced online filing of the Income Tax Return (ITR) for AY 2026-27; it has already released the Excel utility for the ITR-3 form. The launch of ITR-3 completes the rollout process of the key forms for income tax returns for the current year. The taxpayers can already file ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4, and now the eligible business owners and professionals can also start filing under ITR-3.

There are some noticeable changes in this year’s ITR-3, especially for traders, professionals and business owners. The revised version requires more detailed disclosures on trading activities, business income and some tax deductions, in line with the department’s push for better reporting and transparency.

ITR-3 Filing For AY 2026-27 Now Live

The Income Tax Department has announced the facilitation of the online filing facility and the Excel Utility for ITR-3 for AY 2026-27.

The Excel utility also allows taxpayers to complete their returns offline, at their convenience. After entering and verifying all the details, the utility will generate a JSON file that can be uploaded to the income tax e-filing portal. Existing users can log in using their PAN and password. New users need to register first with Aadhaar and other details.

Who Should File ITR-3?

ITR-3 is for individuals and HUFs who have income from a business or profession and keep regular books of accounts. This is true whether or not their accounts are subject to tax audit.

Apart from business or professional income, taxpayers can report income from house property, capital gains, dividends, interest and income from other sources in the same return along with salary or pension income.

The form is also applicable to the partners of partnership firms who are receiving salary, remuneration, commission, bonus or interest from the firm, provided that income is taxable under the head “Profits and Gains of Business or Profession”.

Doctors, lawyers, architects, chartered accountants, consultants, freelancers, traders and business owners generally use the ITR-3 form.

Who Cannot File ITR-3?

ITR-3 shall only be filed by taxpayers who have income from a business or profession.

ITR-1 is not available to the individuals who are eligible for ITR-2 or ITR-4. Companies, LLPs and partnership firms have to file ITR forms applicable to their category as well.

What’s New In ITR-3 This Year?

The revised ITR-3 brings in some major reporting changes for AY 2026-27.

One of the most significant changes is the separate reporting of different trading activities. Taxpayers will now separately disclose Futures & Options (F&O), intraday equity trading, commodity trading and currency trading instead of clubbing all of them together.

The form also requests more granular information on business activities and high-value financial transactions, signalling the department’s ongoing focus on enhancing disclosures.

Another useful add-on is the facility to provide a secondary address along with an alternate mobile number and email ID, which makes it easier for the taxpayers to receive official communication.

Taxpayers claiming deductions under Section 80G, 80GGC, 80DD, and 80U will now have to furnish more details while filing their returns.

For taxpayers that are subject to tax audit, the auditor-related disclosures are simplified. A new field has been introduced to report details of a tax audit under section 44BBD.

The other big relief for taxpayers is that capital gains from deals made before and after July 23, 2024, won’t have to be disclosed separately, which used to add to compliance last fiscal.

Important Due Dates for AY 2026-27

Category Due Date Individuals and HUFs (non-audit cases) 31 July 2026 Eligible non-audit business/professional taxpayers filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 31 August 2026 Taxpayers requiring audit 31 October 2026 Transfer pricing cases 30 November 2026

How To File ITR-3 Using The Excel Utility

The new ITR-3 Excel Utility is available for download on the Income Tax e-filing portal and taxpayers can fill in the required details offline, validate the return and generate a JSON file.

After logging in to the portal, you will be able to upload the JSON file. The return can be verified through Aadhaar OTP, net banking, digital signature or any other available method of verification.

The taxpayers can prepare the return offline and the process gives them enough time to review figures and cross-check the same before filing the final return.

Choosing the Right ITR Form Matters

It is important to choose the correct ITR form. Using the wrong form can cause delays in processing returns and notices from the Income Tax Department.

ITR-1 (Sahaj): A resident individual having income up to Rs 50 lakh from salary, one house property and other sources.

ITR-2: Individuals and HUFs without income from business or profession.

ITR-3: Profits and Gains from Business or Profession and Books of Accounts Maintained by Individuals and HUFs.

ITR-4 (Sugam): Resident Individuals, HUFs and Firms (apart from LLPs) opting for presumptive taxation under Section 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE.

Should You File Right Away?

Although the filing tool is available, tax experts generally caution taxpayers against filing too quickly. Before filing, it is advisable to check whether Form 16, Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS) have been fully updated. If these records don’t match the return, you could delay refunds or get extra scrutiny.

With all the major ITR utilities available and the filing deadline still some time away, taxpayers have ample time to collect documents, check details of their income, opt for the right return form and file their returns without leaving everything until the last moment.

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