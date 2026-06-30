Haven’t Filed Your ITR Yet? Here’s the Key July 2026 tax Deadline You Shouldn’t Miss

ITR Filing 2026: July is one of the busiest income tax compliance months of the year. As most taxpayers are busy filing their Income Tax Return (ITR), several other key deadlines related to tax deducted at source (TDS), tax collected at source (TCS), and statutory reporting also fall due during the month. Knowing these dates can help you avoid late fees, interest and other compliance issues whether you’re a salaried employee, a business owner, an employer or a tax deductor.

Here are some important income tax deadlines to put on your calendar this July.

July 2026 tax deadlines

Due Date Compliance Requirement Who Should Take Note? July 7, 2026 Deposit TDS for the April–June quarter (for taxpayers permitted to make quarterly payments) Tax deductors July 15, 2026 Meet reporting requirements applicable to government offices, stock exchanges, authorised dealers, IFSC units and intermediaries dealing with non-resident investors Specified entities July 30, 2026 File the challan-cum-statement for specified TDS deducted during June Tax deductors July 31, 2026 File ITR-1 and ITR-2 for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) Individual taxpayers July 31, 2026 File quarterly TDS and TCS returns for the quarter ended June 30 Employers and tax deductors July 31, 2026 Submit prescribed forms, including Form 10BA, Form 10E, Form 10H, Form 10CCE and Form 10CCD, wherever applicable Eligible taxpayers

Why is July 31 important for individual taxpayers?

The last date to file ITR-1 and ITR-2 for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) for most salaried people and people earning income from house property, capital gains, etc. is July 31, 2026.

There are other reasons to file your return on time besides the deadline. It helps to get a refund faster, to avoid late filing penalties and to keep your tax records compliant.

Tax experts also suggest filing early instead of waiting until the last few days when heavy traffic on the income tax portal often causes delays close to the deadline.

What if you miss the July 31 ITR deadline?

While missing the due date doesn’t mean you lose the opportunity to file your return altogether, it can get more expensive. You can still file a return late until December 31, 2026. But taxpayers may face a late filing fee and interest on any unpaid taxes.

If your taxable income is over Rs 5 lakh, you could be liable to pay a late fee of up to Rs 5,000 if you file your return after July 31 but before the belated return deadline. The late filing fee is lower at Rs 1,000 for those whose taxable income is up to Rs 5 lakh.

Further, a delay in filing may mean that some business losses or capital losses cannot be carried forward to subsequent assessment years under the Income Tax Act.

Taxpayers who find errors after filing also can file a revised return within the prescribed time frame. An updated return (ITR-U) may also be filed subsequently with payment of the applicable additional tax.

What are the 2026 ITR filing due dates for different types of taxpayers?

The deadline for filing varies with different categories of taxpayers depending on the nature of the income and whether the accounts require an audit.

Taxpayer Category ITR Due Date ITR-1 and ITR-2 (Salary, pension and eligible capital gains) July 31, 2026 ITR-3 and ITR-4 (Business or profession – non-audit cases) August 31, 2026 ITR-3 and ITR-4 (Cases requiring tax audit) October 31, 2026 Businesses requiring transfer pricing reports November 30, 2026 Belated (late) return December 31, 2026 Revised return March 31, 2027 Updated return (ITR-U) March 31, 2031*

Why taxpayers shouldn’t wait until the last-minute

Many taxpayers wait to file until they have the documents they need or believe they can do it in one day. But the last-minute filing leaves no scope for errors in form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement (AIS) or Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) to be rectified.

Filing your return well in advance of the deadline will allow you enough time to reconcile your income, check your tax credits and correct any discrepancies before you submit.

What taxpayers need to know

July is more than the month you file your income tax return. It also contains important due dates for TDS deposits, quarterly TDS and TCS filings, statutory reporting and submission of the prescribed tax forms. Missing these dates can lead to late fees, interest and unnecessary compliance issues.

If you are not already filing, it may be wiser to gather your tax documents and complete the work well ahead of the deadline, rather than leaving it to the last week.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Please consult a qualified tax professional for any advice.

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