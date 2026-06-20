ITR 2026 Scrutiny Alert: Why June 30 Is an Important Date for Taxpayers — Here’s Everything You Need to Know

June 30 is a big date for taxpayers — just not for the reasons you might think. If you have already filed your Income Tax Return (ITR), then June 30 is a date to put on your radar. It’s not the final date for filing or paying taxes, but it signifies a crucial juncture in the scrutiny of returns undertaken by the Income Tax Department. According to an announcement by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the Income Tax Department will have up until June 30, 2026, to serve notices for scrutiny returns (under section 143(2)) for the ongoing assessment year. A vast majority of taxpayers won’t ever receive one, but understanding the importance of this date will help you navigate the tax system with ease.

What does the June 30 deadline mean? Who is likely to get a scrutiny notice, and what should you do if you later find an error in your ITR? Here’s everything taxpayers need to know.

Why is June 30 important for ITR scrutiny?

In line with the fresh directives of the CBDT, the tax authorities are supposed to initiate the process of scrutiny proceedings by issuing a notice under Section 143(2) of the Income Tax Act in the case of eligible returns, under the present assessment cycle, on or before June 30, 2026.

In short, that deadline is just for the tax department. The taxpayers do not require doing anything in this regard until June 30. However, if no such scrutiny notice is given to you in the stipulated time, then it may usually not get selected for detailed scrutiny u/s 143(2) for that assessment year.

What is the procedure of income tax scrutiny?

Just because you receive a scrutiny notice does not mean you have done something wrong or tried to evade taxes.

A scrutiny assessment is nothing but a process where the tax officials verify the information you have furnished in the return. They may ask questions about your income, deductions, exemptions, capital gains, tax credits or other financial disclosures to make sure that everything matches the records available with the department.

Most scrutiny procedures today take place under the faceless assessment system, so the process is mostly online.

Which income tax returns are likely to attract scrutiny?

CBDT has clarified that selection for scrutiny is done on the basis of defined risk parameters and not on the basis of random selection.

Cases are picked up if there’s compulsory scrutiny (in the case of search/seizure u/s 132, survey cases u/s 133A which started on/after April 1, 2024, and reassessment u/s 148) and are most likely to be picked up.

The department can also investigate cases where enforcement agencies, regulators or investigation wings provide credible information on potential tax evasion.

Trusts and exemption claims under the scanner

The CBDT guidelines also cover trusts, charitable institutions and other such entities that continue to claim tax exemptions or deductions even after their registration or approval is cancelled, denied or withdrawn.

Returns of this kind may be investigated to determine the legal validity of the claims for exemption.

Previous tax battles may raise risk of scrutiny

Taxpayers embroiled in ongoing tax disputes may also receive more attention.

The CBDT has introduced certain cases in which the department has already finalised or sustained assessments that have resulted in large additions to tax. In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Pune, the limit is R 50 lakh, while in other cities, it is R 20 lakh.

The authorities can pick up these cases to check whether the same type of problems will recur in subsequent returns.

Will the system automatically scrutinise AIS, TDS or SFT mismatches?

Not really.

The CBDT stated that the income tax returns filed considering data like the Annual Information Statement (AIS) as well as the Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT), Form 26AS, and TDS transactions won’t be selected automatically for compulsory examination. Only if returns fall into one of the high-risk categories will they be chosen to be selected under the said mechanism.

Found an error in your ITR? Here’s what to do

If you discover that you have not reported income, taken the wrong deduction, or made any other error after filing, please do not ignore it.

If you are eligible and provisions are applicable to you, you may be able to rectify the mistake by filing an Updated Return (ITR-U) or other available correction mechanisms. While there may be tax and interest on the updated return, it is better to correct the error voluntarily than to wait for the department to catch it during scrutiny.

How should you prepare for a scrutiny notice in case you receive one?

Experts recommend that you reconcile your return with Form 26AS, AIS, TIS, bank statements, salary records and capital gains statements and investment documents. Maintaining proper accounting of deductions, exemptions, and transactions will help you answer any questions that may arise in the future.

If you receive a scrutiny notice, respond promptly and truthfully with accurate answers and valid documents. In many cases, such action leads to resolution without undue problems.

What taxpayers should know

June 30, 2026, is another important date for tax officials to take decisive administrative actions; it is not a deadline or limit of time, in any respect, for tax filers. This does not mean the end of the road for all notices of tax scrutiny under Section 143(2) of the Income Tax Act for that particular year or cycle.

The latest framework of the CBDT also makes it clear that scrutiny is increasingly risk-based, with a greater focus on search and survey cases, reassessment proceedings, recurring tax disputes, and intelligence-based inputs. The honest taxpayer, who has accurately reported his income and maintained meticulous records, has little to fear, even if his return is selected for verification, as the vast majority of such taxpayers have little to fear.

Also Read: ITR Filing 2026: Is ITR Filing Mandatory? Here’s What Every Taxpayer Should Know