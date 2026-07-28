Confused Between ITR-1 and ITR-2? Here’s How to Pick Right Tax Return Form

Why Choosing the Right ITR Form Is Important
When Should You Opt For ITR-1?
Who Needs to File ITR-2?
Top Differences Between ITR-1 and ITR-2
|Particular
|ITR-1
|ITR-2
|Income limit
|Up to Rs 50 lakh
|Above Rs 50 lakh or eligible taxpayers
|House property
|One property
|Multiple properties allowed
|Capital gains
|Limited cases only
|All eligible capital gains
|Foreign assets/income
|Not allowed
|Must be reported
|Agricultural income
|Up to Rs 5,000
|Above Rs 5,000 allowed
|Suitable for
|Simple salaried taxpayers
|Investors and taxpayers with multiple income sources
Documents You Should Keep Ready
Common Mistakes That Can Lead To Problems
Don’t Leave It To The Last Minute
Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.