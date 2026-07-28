Confused Between ITR-1 and ITR-2? Here’s How to Pick Right Tax Return Form

With the tax filing deadline approaching, many taxpayers are trying to get their returns filed. But before you press ‘Submit’, there is a question that deserves your consideration: Are you filling out the right Income Tax Return (ITR) form? Though this might be a trivial thing, the wrong selection of an ITR form can lead to processing delays, defective return notices or even filing of a revised return at a later date. Every year thousands of salaried employees and investors get confused between ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-2, especially if they have multiple sources of income or have earned returns on investments.

However, the difference is not so complicated as it seems. All you have to do is know where your income is coming from.

Why Choosing the Right ITR Form Is Important

The Income Tax Department has created different ITR forms for different categories of taxpayers. These forms are not substitutable. Each one has its own way of capturing income, deductions and financial disclosures.

If the department finds your return does not match your income profile, it can mark it defective and ask you to file it again. Now that you know the difference, investing a few minutes can save you a lot of trouble later.

When Should You Opt For ITR-1?

ITR-1, also called Sahaj, is for individuals with a straightforward income profile. It is the form most used by salaried employees and pensioners.

You can generally file ITR-1 if:

You are a resident individual.

Your total annual income is less than Rs 50 lakh.

Your income is wages or pension.

You own just one house property.

Agriculture income up to Rs. 5,000.

You do not have foreign income, foreign assets or business income.

You have no taxable capital gains except for the limited reporting allowed under the most recent rules for specified long-term equity gains.

ITR-1 is usually sufficient for salaried taxpayers who earn interest from savings accounts and fixed deposits and have one self-occupied house.

Who Needs to File ITR-2?

Usually, when your financial life gets a bit more complicated, ITR-2 comes into the picture.

You should consider ITR-2 if:

Your income is Rs 50 lakh and above.

You have more than one property.

You have had capital gains from shares, mutual funds, property or other investments.

You had foreign income or assets outside India.

Your agricultural income exceeds Rs 5,000.

You want to report some losses or have income from sources not covered under ITR-1.

You are an individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and do not have any income from a business or profession.

If you transferred shares during the financial year, redeemed mutual funds that resulted in capital gains or have an overseas investment account, then ITR-2 is the appropriate form.

Top Differences Between ITR-1 and ITR-2

Particular ITR-1 ITR-2 Income limit Up to Rs 50 lakh Above Rs 50 lakh or eligible taxpayers House property One property Multiple properties allowed Capital gains Limited cases only All eligible capital gains Foreign assets/income Not allowed Must be reported Agricultural income Up to Rs 5,000 Above Rs 5,000 allowed Suitable for Simple salaried taxpayers Investors and taxpayers with multiple income sources

Documents You Should Keep Ready

Before logging into the income tax portal, gather all the required documents so that the filing process becomes easier.

These usually include Form 16, Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS, bank statements, interest certificates, details of investments eligible for deduction, home loan certificates, capital gains statements (if any) and information about other sources of income.

Common Mistakes That Can Lead To Problems

Taxpayers make numerous avoidable errors on their returns. Common mistakes include giving wrong personal details, not declaring bank interest, not declaring capital gains, claiming deductions without supporting documents, choosing the wrong ITR form, giving an inactive bank account, and not doing the final verification after submitting.

Your return shall be deemed to be complete only after successful verification through Aadhaar OTP, electronic verification code (EVC) or such other mode as may be prescribed.

Don’t Leave It To The Last Minute

The income tax portal generally sees heavy traffic as the filing deadline approaches. Early filing provides the opportunity to check your information, make corrections and avoid unnecessary stress.

It is not just about compliance in choosing the right ITR form. It is about reporting your income correctly, claiming eligible deductions and getting your return processed without undue delay.