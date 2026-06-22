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Home > Business News > ITR Filing 2026: Are You Making These Tax Filing Mistakes? 6 Income Tax Penalties Every Taxpayer Should Know

ITR Filing 2026: Are You Making These Tax Filing Mistakes? 6 Income Tax Penalties Every Taxpayer Should Know

ITR Filing 2026: Know the six income tax penalties that could increase your tax bill, from late filing fees to under-reporting income and tax defaults.

ITR Filing 2026: Are You Making These Tax Mistakes? 6 Income Tax Penalties Every Taxpayer Should Know
ITR Filing 2026: Are You Making These Tax Mistakes? 6 Income Tax Penalties Every Taxpayer Should Know

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 15:26 IST

Think filing an income tax return is just another yearly formality? Think again. While most taxpayers are only keen on filing their Income Tax Return (ITR) before the due date, timely filing of the ITR does not mean that you are out of the woods. You could end up paying hefty penalties on top of the interest if you under-report income, fail to pay the correct tax or make false disclosures.

The ITR filing season for AY 2026-27 is picking up pace, so it is important to know the penalties under the Income Tax Act. Knowing these rules can help you keep up with your tax filing and avoid unnecessary financial pitfalls.

Know The Deadlines For ITR Filing 2026

Check the deadline that applies to your category, then see the penalties.

You Might Be Interested In

July 31, 2026: Filing of ITR-1 and ITR-2 for salary and pension earners
31st of August, 2026: ITR-3 or ITR-4 filers such as business owners and professionals;
31 October 2023: Taxpayers with audited accounts

Missing these dates could also result in interest, penalties and other consequences under the Income Tax Act.

6 Income Tax Penalties Every Taxpayer Should Be Aware Of

1. Not Paying The Right Tax

Not paying all your taxes when they’re due could mean the income tax department can chase you to pay the balance plus interest (wherever applicable). In some cases of non-payment due to your default, the department can also levy penalties. 

2. Under-Reporting Income

You might underreport your income whether knowingly or unknowingly, but the department might slap a penalty of 50% of the tax on the unreported amount.

3. Misrepresentation or Concealment of Income

Deliberately hiding income or giving wrong or misleading information is seen as much more serious. In such cases, the penalty can be up to 200% of the tax payable on the undisclosed income.

4. Late Submission of Income Tax Return

Paying tax late has financial consequences. Late filers can attract a penalty of up to ₹5,000 if an individual’s aggregated income is more than ₹5 lakh. But it cannot be more than ₹1,000 if the aggregated income is equal to or below ₹5 lakh.

5. Delay In Filing Of TDS or TCS Statements

The penalty for business and other deductors who do not file TDS or TCS statements within the prescribed time can be Rs 200 per day until the statement is filed, subject to the prescribed limits.

6. Wrong Entries Or False Records

To reduce tax liability, one may be charged with a penalty equal to 100% of the value of such false or omitted entries for creating fake invoices, recording false expenses or making incorrect accounting entries.

Why Taxpayers Should Care About These Penalties

The Income Tax Department has digital verification tools such as Form 26AS, Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) to cross-check the details filed in the tax returns. This will help you spot any inconsistencies between the income you reported and your actual financial transactions.

If you are a salaried employee, pensioner, freelancer or business owner, submitting your IT return correctly along with the correct taxes is the key. Filling up your IT return carefully after a bit of research, instead of submitting it carelessly, might save you many problems, including penalties and interest on tax.

Also Read: Can You Save Tax on Stock Profits? Here’s How a Kolkata Woman Paid Zero Tax on Rs 26 Crore Gain Legally

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ITR Filing 2026: Are You Making These Tax Filing Mistakes? 6 Income Tax Penalties Every Taxpayer Should Know
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ITR Filing 2026: Are You Making These Tax Filing Mistakes? 6 Income Tax Penalties Every Taxpayer Should Know
ITR Filing 2026: Are You Making These Tax Filing Mistakes? 6 Income Tax Penalties Every Taxpayer Should Know
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