ITR Filing 2026 Deadline Alert: Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Wait Until The Last Day To File

Why You Should Not Wait Until Last Date For ITR Filing 2026
What If You Miss The Deadline?
|Total Taxable Income
|Late Filing Fee (Section 234F)
|Up to Rs 5 lakh
|Rs 1,000
|Above Rs 5 lakh
|Rs 5,000
|Below the basic exemption limit
|No late filing fee
Other Financial Consequences Of Late ITR Filings
Last Dates For ITR Filing AY 2026-27
|Taxpayer Category
|ITR Filing Due Date (AY 2026-27)
|Salaried individuals, pensioners and HUFs not requiring audit (ITR-1 & ITR-2)
|July 31, 2026
|Non-audit business and professional taxpayers (ITR-3 & ITR-4)
|August 31, 2026
|Taxpayers whose accounts require audit
|October 31, 2026
|Belated return filing (with applicable late fee)
|December 31, 2026
Will The Government Extend The Deadline?
Why Filing Your ITR Before The Deadline Makes Financial Sense
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.