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Home > Business News > Withdrew Your EPF Early? Here’s The Right Way To Report It In Your ITR Filing And Avoid Tax Mistakes

Withdrew Your EPF Early? Here’s The Right Way To Report It In Your ITR Filing And Avoid Tax Mistakes

Withdrew your EPF before completing 5 years? Know the tax rules, TDS provisions, and how to report EPF withdrawal correctly in your ITR for AY 2026-27.

Withdrew Your EPF Early? Here's The Right Way To Report It In Your ITR Filing And Avoid Tax Mistakes
Withdrew Your EPF Early? Here's The Right Way To Report It In Your ITR Filing And Avoid Tax Mistakes

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 14:09 IST

An error in reporting your EPF withdrawal, however small, can result in a tax notice or you may even miss out on a refund. What Every Taxpayer Should Know Before Filing Their Income Tax Return. There are many salaried employees who withdraw their Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) balance after changing jobs, losing jobs or taking a career break. Since EPF is a retirement savings scheme, most people assume the whole withdrawal is automatically tax-free.

That isn’t always the case.

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If you withdrew your EPF before completing five years of continuous service, then things get a bit more complicated. The amount may be taxable, but not all of it is taxed in the same way. Your EPF withdrawal is reported under different heads of income in your Income Tax Return (ITR) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27.

Here are key rules that can help you to not report incorrectly, claim the right TDS credit and not pay excess tax.

Why Is An EPF Withdrawal Before 5 Years Taxable?

According to income tax rules, EPF withdrawals are usually tax-free after five years of continuous service. But the exemption generally doesn’t apply if you withdraw the balance before five years — with a few exceptions.

That means taxpayers need to split the EPF amount out carefully instead of reporting as a lump sum.

How Much Of Your EPF Withdrawal Is Taxable?

An EPF withdrawal consists of three separate parts, each of which is taxed differently.

Contribution by employer and interest thereon: This is fully taxable and is to be shown as salary income.

On your contribution interest, taxes are levied as income from other sources.

Your own EPF contribution: It is taxable only if you have claimed a deduction for the same under Section 80C in your ITRs in the earlier years. If no deduction was taken, this part is not taxed again.

Don’t Forget To Check Form 26AS Before Filing Your Return

If your EPF withdrawal was taxable, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) may have deducted Tax Deducted at Source (TDS).

Generally, the TDS is deducted at 10% in the following cases:

  • The taxable withdrawal is above Rs 50,000, and your PAN is linked with the EPF account.
  • TDS will be deducted at 20% if PAN is not given.

Taxpayers should check TDS details in Form 26AS or Annual Information Statement (AIS) and claim the tax credit available before filing your ITR.

Do note that TDS is nothing but tax deducted in advance. Your final tax liability will be determined by your total taxable income and the income tax slab you fall under. If TDS has been deducted in excess, you can claim a refund.

When Is EPF Withdrawal Tax-Free?

Generally, EPF withdrawals are tax-free if:

  • You may withdraw the amount after rendering continuous service for a period of five years.
  • You changed jobs and transferred your PF balance and your total service across employers is 5 years or more.
  • Your employment was terminated due to ill health, or the closure of the employer’s business, or other reasons beyond your control.

In such cases, the withdrawal is tax-free and no TDS is deducted.

Who Is Eligible To Withdraw EPF?

Employees can withdraw the entire EPF balance in the following situations:

  • After retiring at 55.
  • Up to 90% of the balance can be withdrawn one year before retirement, after the employee has completed 54 years of service.
  • After one month of unemployment, 75% of the balance can be withdrawn.
  • The complete balance is available at the end of two months of unemployment.

Employees who have their Aadhaar linked to their Universal Account Number (UAN) can also submit withdrawal claims online without the employer’s approval, provided the employer has completed the required formalities.

When Is The Partial EPF Withdrawal Allowed?

The EPFO allows for a partial withdrawal for certain purposes, such as medical treatment, marriage, higher education, purchase or construction of a house, purchase of land, repayment of home loan, renovation of house, etc.

TDS Rules On EPF withdrawal Before Five Years Of Service

The TDS rules depend on both the amount of withdrawal and the period of service.

Scenario Tax Treatment
Withdrawal below Rs 50,000 before five years No TDS, but the amount may still be taxable depending on your income
Withdrawal above Rs 50,000 before five years TDS at 10% if PAN is available
PAN not furnished TDS at 20%
Form 15G or Form 15H submitted (where eligible) No TDS if tax liability is nil
Withdrawal after five years of continuous service No TDS and generally tax-free

How To Save TDS On EPF Withdrawal?

If these options are feasible, you can consider to:

  • Transfer your EPF balance instead of withdrawing it when changing jobs.
  • Maintain your PF account to ensure that your total service period exceeds five years.
  • If your withdrawal is below Rs 50,000, then no TDS is deducted.
  • Eligible taxpayers with nil tax liability can file either Form 15G or Form 15H to avoid TDS.

What About Temporary Employees And Unrecognised PF Funds?

For staff who were on temporary or contractual terms at first and then became permanent, the five-year period is generally counted from the date they became permanent employees and started paying EPF contributions.

Withdrawals from an unrecognised provident fund (URPF) are taxed differently. Such withdrawals may continue to be taxable even after the completion of five years, as these funds do not enjoy the same tax benefits as those of the recognised EPF accounts.

What Should Taxpayers Need To Remember?

If you withdraw EPF before the completion of five years, then it doesn’t necessarily mean that the entire amount will be taxed, but it also doesn’t mean that the withdrawal is tax-free. While filing your ITR, each component of the EPF balance has to be reported under the appropriate head of income.

Reconcile the TDS reflected in Form 26AS or AIS before submitting your return, claim the available credit and ensure the withdrawal has been disclosed correctly. Filing a little more time can help you avoid tax mismatches, notices and unnecessary tax payments later.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission: Will Basic Salary Jump to Rs 69,000? Here Are Employee Organisations’ Proposals to Govt

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Withdrew Your EPF Early? Here’s The Right Way To Report It In Your ITR Filing And Avoid Tax Mistakes
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Withdrew Your EPF Early? Here’s The Right Way To Report It In Your ITR Filing And Avoid Tax Mistakes

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Withdrew Your EPF Early? Here’s The Right Way To Report It In Your ITR Filing And Avoid Tax Mistakes
Withdrew Your EPF Early? Here’s The Right Way To Report It In Your ITR Filing And Avoid Tax Mistakes
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