Income Tax Dept Flags ‘Swapped’ Deduction Claims in 20,000 Cases: Could Your ITR Be Next? Here’s What to Do

Here’s something you need to be aware of if you have claimed a House Rent Allowance (HRA) exemption or changed deductions while filing a revised or updated Income Tax Return (ITR). The Income Tax Department has identified around 15,000-20,000 returns in which it suspects taxpayers may have wrongly adjusted their deductions or exemptions to reduce their tax liability, according to a Times of India report. The department is now treating such cases as part of a broader compliance drive which uses data analytics, employer records and third-party information to identify discrepancies.

But the exercise does not imply that all taxpayers who claimed HRA have done anything wrong. However, if you alter your exemptions or deductions and lack the correct documentation to back up those changes, the department might challenge your return.

Why should taxpayers pay attention to this?

This is a big step because the Income Tax Department is now using technology to check claims made by taxpayers against data available through Form 16, Annual Information Statement (AIS), Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), employer filings and past tax returns.

If your HRA claim, Section 80C deduction or any other exemption is genuine and backed by documents, then there is not much to worry about. But if you alter your tax returns simply to lower your tax bill without meeting the legal requirements, you may get a notice requesting more tax, interest and penalties.

What is the “swapped provisions” issue?

Tax officials have found instances where taxpayers claimed one benefit in their original return but replaced it with another while filing a revised or updated ITR to reduce tax, the report said.

For example, some employees initially claimed exemption on HRA but later withdrew their claim and claimed benefits under Section 10(14), which deals with specified allowances like conveyance, education and hill-area allowances.

Similarly, authorities have reportedly tracked cases where taxpayers change the category of donations claimed in amended returns to obtain the maximum tax benefit.

The Income Tax Department believes that some of these changes may lack facts and documentary evidence.

Why is HRA under scrutiny?

The HRA exemption is subject to certain conditions. These are as follows:

HRA is a component of your salary.

You actually pay rent.

The exemption is calculated according to the prescribed rules.

You have the supporting documents, such as rent receipts or rental agreements, wherever required.

However, the allowances under section 10(14) are available only if the employer provides those specific allowances and the specified conditions are met.

A taxpayer cannot simply swap one exemption for another unless he qualifies for it on its merits.

How did the income tax department detect these cases?

Recently, the Income Tax Department has increasingly been using technology.

Officials are matching the information available via:

Employer records of salaries and Form 16 Form 24Q (TDS returns filed by the employers) Annual Information Statement (AIS) Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) Reported salary structure by employer Filing patterns for past years

The department has also reportedly asked employers to confirm mismatches in Form 24Q, which contains details of tax deducted from employees’ salaries.

What is the ‘Nudge’ campaign?

The department’s ‘Nudge’ campaign, which encourages taxpayers to voluntarily correct discrepancies, will be used before officials take tougher action.

The initiative allows taxpayers to correct genuine errors before officials take enforcement action through e-mails or messages indicating possible mismatches.

Many taxpayers amend returns voluntarily when they discover discrepancies, officials say.

What happens if an incorrect claim is identified?

When the department determines that an exemption or deduction was improperly claimed, taxpayers may be required to pay:

The taxes due

Interest applicable

Penalties, which can be up to 200% of the tax dues depending upon the nature of the default

Where there is deliberate misreporting or false claims, penalties can be significant and can be as high as 200% of the tax payable, excluding tax and interest. In serious cases, the department could also take further legal action under the Income Tax Act.

What should taxpayers do now?

If you are unsure about an incorrect claim on your tax return, it is better to act before the department contacts you.

You should:

Review your last 2 or 3 ITRs.

Ensure that HRA, Section 80C and other deductions are backed by real documents.

Compare your return with Form 16, the AIS and the employer’s records.

If you receive an intimation or scrutiny notice, do respond within the given time.

If in doubt about any claim, seek professional advice.

Where allowed, correcting errors voluntarily and paying the tax plus applicable interest generally puts taxpayers in a better position than waiting for departmental action.

Can taxpayers correct old mistakes?

If the deadline to file a revised or updated return has passed, taxpayers have limited options.

But tax experts say taxpayers still can:

Voluntarily pay any differential tax and interest.

Approach the Income Tax Department for condonation wherever applicable.

If you receive a scrutiny notice, please cooperate fully.

You can make voluntary disclosures that may reduce the penalties depending on the facts of the case.

What this means for taxpayers

The latest Income Tax Department compliance drive is not a witch-hunt against honest taxpayers availing of legitimate exemptions. It is rather meant to deal with cases where deductions or exemptions appear to have changed without any legal basis.

As long as you support your HRA and other tax claims with salary records and correct documentation, there’s generally no reason to worry. But if you have claimed benefits that you were not entitled to, reviewing your return and correcting any mistakes as soon as possible could help you avoid a larger tax demand later.

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