ITR Filing 2026: Is Every Transaction in Your AIS Taxable? Here’s What Taxpayers Should Know

As taxpayers begin to file their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27, many are perusing their Annual Information Statement (AIS) and getting worried after looking at dozens of financial transactions. The statement often includes large bank deposits, investments in mutual funds, purchases of property and even payments by credit card, leading many to wonder whether all these entries will increase their tax bill.

The answer, in many cases, is no.

Seeing a transaction in your AIS does not mean it is automatically taxable. The AIS is meant to help taxpayers and the Income Tax Department monitor the financial transactions associated with your PAN. It’s a reconciliation tool that helps you pre-fill some details while filing your ITR. However, the taxable or non-taxable character of a transaction is determined by the Income Tax Act, not by whether it is reflected in the AIS.

Here’s a simple quick to understand what common AIS entries usually aren’t taxed.

What Is AIS And Why Does It Matter?

The Annual Information Statement (AIS) is a consolidated statement of all your financial transactions reported against your PAN by banks, employers, mutual funds, registrars, stock brokers and other reporting entities.

It helps the taxpayer to check whether the information with the income tax department matches his own records before filing ITR.

But it’s important to remember that the AIS is an information statement, not a tax demand. Many transactions exist only because they are above certain reporting thresholds.

10 AIS Transactions That Generally Are Not Taxable

1. Purchase Stocks or Mutual Funds

Your AIS may include investments in stocks or mutual funds, such as SIPs that you have made. An investment, however, is not purchased in a taxable event.

You only pay tax when you sell your shares or redeem your mutual fund units and realise a capital gain. Just throwing money into an investment doesn’t generate any tax liability.

2. Purchase of a House, Flat or Land

Your AIS will also report the purchase of a property if it exceeds the prescribed reporting threshold. There is no tax on the purchaser of property.

However, one key compliance requirement for buyers to keep in mind is that if the sale value of the property or the stamp duty value, whichever is higher, is Rs 50 lakh or above, the buyer must deduct 1% TDS under Section 194-IA and deposit it using Form 26QB.

This TDS requirement is not linked to income tax. Any capital gains tax arising on sale is to be paid by the seller and not by the buyer.

3. Paying Down Your Credit Cards

AIS generally includes significant credit card payments, since banks report financial transactions with large values. But paying your credit card bill is just using money you already spent. It’s not income so it’s usually not taxable.

4. Opening a Fixed Deposit or a Recurring Deposit

An FD or RD is simply a method of moving your money to an instrument of saving. The investment itself is tax-free. Only the interest that the deposit earns is considered taxable income.

5. Receiving FD/RD Maturity Amount

The money you get back as principal on maturity of your FD or RD is actually your own money. The principal amount is tax-free. However, the interest earned on the investment is taxable and has to be disclosed in your ITR.

6. Cash Deposit Into Your Own Bank Account

Where the cash deposit exceeds the threshold limits, the AIS reporting is done under the Specified Financial Transactions (SFT) regime. In a financial year, cash deposits above Rs 10 lakh in a savings account or Rs 50 lakh in a current account can be reported. But reporting does not automatically make those deposits taxable.

The important part is that you can explain where the money came from if asked. Suspicious cash deposits could raise a few eyebrows but legitimate deposits from known sources normally aren’t taxable.

7. Cash Withdrawal

Furthermore, taking cash out of your bank account is not subject to tax. However, if the annual cash withdrawals exceed a certain limit, banks can deduct TDS under Section 194N. This TDS is not a surcharge. It is only a collection device in advance and can be credited against your final income tax liability when you file your return.

8. Moving Money Between Your Bank Accounts

It is simply moving money from one account to an account that you own. Large transfers are recorded on the AIS but are not income and are generally not taxable.

9. Gifts From Immediate Family Members

Gifts received from specified relatives are generally exempt under the provisions of section 56(2)(x) of the Income Tax Act. These family members include your parents, spouse, brothers, sisters and such other specified family members recognised under the Income Tax Act. Gifts are not usually taxable, but it may be appropriate to report them as exempt income.

10. Education and Personal Use Foreign Remittances

Under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), many people send money abroad for higher studies, travel or personal expenses. These transfers may show on your AIS, but transferring your money outside India is not taxable.

Section 206C (1G) enables banks to collect Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on remittances beyond prescribed limits. This TCS is not a new tax. You can claim it while filing your ITR and get it adjusted against your final tax liability. If you have overpaid tax, you can claim back a refund.

Which Transactions Are Taxable?

Not all financial transactions are tax-free. Generally, tax liability is created by:

Salary income

Interest earned on savings accounts and fixed deposits

Dividend income

Rental income

Capital gains from selling shares

Capital gains from redeeming mutual funds

Capital gains from selling property

Business or professional income

These should be reported correctly when you file your return.

Things You Must Know Before Filing Your ITR

AIS is not meant to tax every transaction recorded against your PAN but to bring in transparency and help taxpayers file correct returns. Many routine financial activities, like investing in mutual funds, buying a home, transferring money between your accounts, or paying your credit card bill, might show up on the statement but are usually not taxable.

The safest way is to diligently reconcile your AIS with your financial records, identify which transactions result in taxable income and report them correctly while filing your ITR. This can help you avoid unnecessary mistakes and make it a lot easier to file your return.

Also Read: Can You Sell Inherited Agricultural Land To An Outsider? The Supreme Court’s New Ruling May Surprise You