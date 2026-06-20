ITR Filing 2026: Is ITR Filing Mandatory? Here’s What Every Taxpayer Should Know

ITR Filing 2026: Every tax season brings the same questions: Have you received your Form 16? When should you file your ITR? Do you even have to file one? If you are wondering the same thing, you are not alone. A big misconception is that if you have no tax to pay, you don’t have to file an income tax return. That’s not always true. There are some individuals whose final tax liability is zero; they also have to fill their income tax return according to the Income Tax Act. Let’s understand who needs to file the income tax return for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) and in which cases it is necessary to file it.

Who Is Required To File ITR?

An income tax return should be filed by every person and HUF whose gross total income exceeds the basic exemption limit applicable as of that date. The same comes before taking into consideration available benefits from deductions and exemptions.

For FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27), the exemption limits are as follows:

Tax Regime / Category Basic Exemption Limit (FY 2025-26 / AY 2026-27) New Tax Regime Rs 4 lakh Old Tax Regime (Individuals below 60 years) Rs 2.5 lakh Senior Citizens (60 to 79 years) Rs 3 lakh Super Senior Citizens (80 years and above) Rs 5 lakh

It is worth mentioning here that an income tax payer whose taxable income does not exceed Rs 12 lakh could be exempted from income tax as per the new tax regime, provided the conditions mentioned in Section 87A are satisfied. However, this does not release one from the legal responsibility to file ITR. Filing responsibility comes within the ambit of rules defined in the Income Tax Act.

Why Your Gross Income Matters

This aspect is where many taxpayers get confused.

Your obligation to file an ITR is based on your income before deductions, not just on the tax you eventually pay.

For instance, suppose you earned Rs 5 lakh per annum as your salary under the current tax regime and made investments of Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C. Your total income becomes Rs 3.5 lakh. So you end up paying lower tax; however, your taxable income exceeded the exempted limit, and you will still have to file an I-T return.

The same rule applies if you claim exemptions under capital gains provisions such as Sections 54, 54EC, or 54F or deductions available under Sections 80C to 80U.

Foreign Assets? Filing Becomes Mandatory

If you are a resident of India, even if your income is below the exemption limit, you have to file an ITR if you own an asset outside India, are a beneficiary of a foreign asset, have a financial interest outside India or have signing authority for a foreign bank account.

High-Value Transactions That Can Trigger ITR Filing

Income isn’t the only factor the Income Tax Department looks at. ITR is also mandatory for certain high-value financial transactions. You are also required to file your return of income if you have deposits exceeding Rs 1 crore in one or more current accounts during the year. If you have spent more than Rs 2 lakh on any foreign travel or if your electricity bills exceed Rs 1 lakh in a year, you should file your return of income. Moreover, if the business turnover exceeds Rs 60 lakh and professional receipts are more than Rs 10 lakh in a year, you will be required to file ITR.

Furthermore, if you have paid Rs 25,000 (Rs 50,000 in the case of a senior citizen) or more in aggregate as Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) or Tax Collected at Source (TCS) during the year and you have deposits in one or more savings bank accounts exceeding Rs 50 lakh during any financial year, you should file a return.

Deductions Don’t Automatically Exempt You From Filing

Filing deductions does not automatically exempt you. Many individuals get deductions on income tax to reduce their taxable income.

Common deductions include those under Sections 80C, 80D, 80E, 80G, 80TTA or 80TTB, and Sections 80CCD(1B). Furthermore, you are allowed to decrease your taxable income by claiming exceptions under the sections mentioned above, 54 through 54GB. Nevertheless, claiming benefits such as these does not automatically exempt you from filing your return if there are additional tax requirements. Before you skip filing a tax return, or before deciding whether or not to file your income tax return, be sure that whether you are paying tax is not the only criterion.

Why Filing An ITR Is Often Better Than Skipping It

If your total earnings and other relevant factors, as well as foreign assets, determine it.

If you feel it may be confusing, then verify the rules before abstaining from a tax filing, as a timely declaration of your return has multiple advantages, including its usability for loans, visa requests, and the loss carried forward in the future.

Also Read: IT 2026: ITR-3 Filing Starts for AY 2026-27: Who Should File, Key Changes and Important Deadlines – All You Need To Know