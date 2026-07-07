Could Your ITR Decide Your Family’s Motor Accident Compensation? Here’s What The Supreme Court Says

The top court lays down new rules on how income tax returns should be used to calculate compensation for accident victims. Most people view filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) as an annual tax obligation. But a recent Supreme Court ruling has brought out another crucial reason why filing correct ITRs is important. In the unfortunate event of a motor accident, your ITR could be one of the key documents used to determine the compensation payable to you or your family.

In a landmark judgement on July 1, 2026, the Supreme Court gave clear guidelines for courts to calculate the annual income of the victims of accidents while deciding compensation under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The ruling wants to bring consistency in compensation awards, as courts across the country had been following different methods to assess a victim’s income.

Why did the Supreme Court lay down these guidelines?

The judgement came when the Supreme Court was hearing an appeal against an order of the Orissa High Court in a motor accident compensation case.

The dispute was over a simple but important question. Should compensation be based on the last income tax return alone, or should the courts average income over a number of years?

The courts have taken different approaches to the question. Some used the latest ITR only, while others took the average of the past two or three years’ income. This often led to very different compensation amounts for similar cases.

To remove this uncertainty, a bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N. Kotiswar Singh laid down elaborate principles for future cases.

What are the new rules?

Salaried employees and self-employed individuals are different and their income patterns are different, ruled the Supreme Court.

For employees on a salary

Where the victim was in receipt of a salary, the courts should normally look only to the income tax return for the last financial year to arrive at annual income.

However, if the person has received a recent promotion or a hike in salary which is not reflected in the latest ITR, the courts can also look at documents such as:

Promotion letters

Salary revision orders

Other financial records supporting the increased income

This prevents families from being penalised for higher pay because of a recent pay increase that had not yet been taken into account in the tax return.

For self-employed

The Supreme Court took a different approach to business owners, professionals and freelancers because their income is often fluctuating.

The Court said that annual income should normally be computed on the basis of the average income reflected in the ITRs of the last three years.

Where there are only one or two ITRs available, courts can also consider a number of surrounding factors, including:

Nature & location of business

Business growth path

Potential for future earnings

Preliminary Business Losses

Any other pertinent financial situations

The Court also cautioned that ITRs filed after an accident should be examined with care to avoid inflated income claims unless backed by credible financial documentation.

The case that resulted in the decision

The judgement came after a tragic accident in May 2018 when a 39-year-old businessman, who ran a construction business, died after his vehicle was hit by a truck on a national highway in Odisha.

His family moved to the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) for compensation, saying he earned Rs 15 lakh annually and was the sole breadwinner.

The MACT relied on his latest ITR and fixed the compensation at approximately Rs 2.27 crore, including interest.

However, the Orissa High Court later reduced the compensation to about Rs 1.88 crore by averaging the income shown in two previous ITRs instead of taking into account only the latest return.

The family challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.

Upon perusal of the facts, the Supreme Court noted that the deceased was self-employed and his business income had increased over time. The court did not take a simple average of the two tax returns but, having regard to the nature of the business, fixed his annual income at Rs 14 lakhs.

It finally increased the compensation to about Rs 1.98 crore and directed the MACT to pay the awarded interest.

Why this matters to taxpayers

The judgement sends a significant message beyond the realm of motor accident claims.

An ITR is no longer just a paper for paying taxes or claiming refunds. It also serves as legally recognised proof of a person’s earning ability.

This is particularly significant for self-employed individuals, many of whom under-report income or skip filing returns to reduce their tax liability. This can lower taxes in the short run, but it also can lower the amount of compensation that their family might receive if there is a fatal accident or an accident that leaves the worker disabled.

Accurate and consistent ITR filing is already important to get home loans, visas and higher credit limits. The Supreme Court judgement provides you one more reason to keep your financial records true.

What is the bigger takeaway?

The Supreme Court has said that compensation under the Motor Vehicles Act has to be considered on a just and reasonable basis, keeping in view the actual earning capacity of the victim and not on a mathematical formula.

For salaried employees, the last ITR will generally be the benchmark. In cases involving self-employed individuals, the courts will consider income trends over the past few years, as well as the nature and future prospects of the business.

The message to taxpayers is simple: filing correct income tax returns each year is not just compliance with tax laws. If the worst should happen, those documents could be among the most important pieces of financial evidence for getting fair compensation for your family.

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