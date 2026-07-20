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Home > Business News > ITR Filing 2026: This Indian State Has Special Income Tax Exemption; Here’s Who Is Eligible

ITR Filing 2026: This Indian State Has Special Income Tax Exemption; Here’s Who Is Eligible

As taxpayers rush to file ITRs for AY 2026-27, here's why eligible individuals in one Indian state are exempt from income tax and who can claim this benefit.

ITR Filing 2026: This Indian State Has Special Income Tax Exemption; Here's Who Is Eligible
ITR Filing 2026: This Indian State Has Special Income Tax Exemption; Here's Who Is Eligible

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 17:55 IST

With the July 31, 2026 deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) approaching, taxpayers across the country are busy collecting documents, checking tax details, and filing their returns. Most Indians have to pay income tax on their earnings and the type of tax regime they choose but there is one state where eligible people are given a unique exemption from income tax.
 
In the northeastern Indian state of Sikkim, there’s a special tax provision that means some people don’t have to pay income tax on income they earn in the state. But not everyone who lives or works there gets that benefit.
 

Why Does Sikkim Have A Special Tax Exemption?

In 1975, Sikkim became the 22nd state of India. The 371F accords special constitutional protection to the state on merging with the Indian Union to maintain its distinct historical, cultural and legal identity.
 
One such safeguard is a provision under Section 10(26AAA) of the Income Tax Act which grants income tax exemption to eligible Sikkimese individuals.
 
It is only the exemption that has been granted by the clause for protecting the rights of the natives of Sikkim and to honour the guarantee provided to them during Sikkim’s merger with India. 
 

Who Is Eligible For The Exemption?

Another common myth is that the individuals working or living in Sikkim are not required to pay income tax. 
 
That’s absolutely wrong! Only those who meet the legal criteria of ‘Sikkimese’, as stipulated by the respective laws, will be given the exemption. But merely shifting to Sikkim does not make a person eligible for the tax benefit if he takes a job there or lives in the state.
 

What Income Is Not Exempt?

Income tax exemption for Sikkimese persons: Section 10(26AAA) of the Income Tax Act exempts the following income tax for eligible Sikkimese persons:
  • Income from sources in Sikkim.
  • Certain dividend income.
  • The provision covers some of the interest income.
This renders Sikkim the only Indian state to have such a special income tax exemption for eligible individuals under the Income Tax Act.
 

What About Other Taxpayers In The Rest Of India?

Taxpayers outside Sikkim will continue to be governed by normal income tax rules. The calculation of tax liability involves many factors such as total income, allowable deductions, eligible exemptions and the tax regime (old/new) followed by the taxpayer. The taxpayer is obligated to file returns within the prescribed due date. The due date for filing the income tax return for assessment year (AY) 2026-27 is July 31, 2026.
 
The special exemption for Sikkim continues to be a unique constitutional and legal arrangement. But it is only for those who meet the prescribed eligibility conditions and should not be confused with a general tax-free status for all residents of the state.
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ITR Filing 2026: This Indian State Has Special Income Tax Exemption; Here’s Who Is Eligible
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ITR Filing 2026: This Indian State Has Special Income Tax Exemption; Here’s Who Is Eligible
ITR Filing 2026: This Indian State Has Special Income Tax Exemption; Here’s Who Is Eligible
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