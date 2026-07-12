ITR Filing 2026: Who Can File ITR-7? Eligibility, Due Dates and Excel Utility Explained

The Income Tax Department has released an Excel utility for ITR-7 for AY 2026-27 for offline filing of income tax returns for entities such as trusts, educational institutions, research bodies and political parties. It relates to the income tax returns of FY 2025-26 (1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026). For quite a few, it may be confusing as to whether they have to follow the new income tax law or the old income tax act starting next filing period.

However, the Income Tax Department clarified that for AY 2026-27, the Income Tax Act, 1961, will be applicable to income tax filings.

The new act shall only be applicable for upcoming years. For salaried individuals, ITR-7 is not the form you would use for income tax filing. This is the form that you can use to submit an ITR under sections 139(4A), 139(4B), 139(4C) and 139(4D) of the Income Tax Act for the concerned year.

These include:

Trusts for charitable and religious purposes whose income is derived from property held for such purposes under Section 139(4A).

Political parties filing returns through their Chief Executive Officer u/s 139(4B)

Research associations, news agencies and other notified institutions under Section 139(4C).

Universities, colleges and some educational institutions under section 139(4D)

In addition to these, eligible companies, firms, associations of persons (AOPs), local authorities and specified artificial juridical persons covered under these provisions may also have to file ITR-7.

The department has also made it clear that ITR-7 should not be used by entities whose income is fully exempt under Section 10 and who are not otherwise required to file a return under Section 139.

What is the Excel utility?

The Excel utility provides eligible organisations with the capability to prepare their income tax return while not being connected to the internet during the process.

After downloading the utility, users can key in the return details, check the data and generate a JSON file that can be uploaded on the Income Tax e-Filing portal to complete the filing process.

This offline option is very handy for organisations dealing with large amounts of financial data, as they can prepare their returns in their own time before uploading the final file online.

How to Download ITR-7 Excel Utility

Here are the procedures for eligible taxpayers to download the utility:

Log in to the Income Tax e-Filing portal and go to Downloads. Choose the applicable assessment year (AY 2026-27). Select ITR-7 from the list of return forms. Click on Excel Utility and download the file. Open the utility on your computer, fill out the information required, validate the data and generate the JSON file for upload.

How to verify ITR-7?

Once the return is filed electronically on the Income Tax e-Filing portal, the taxpayers can verify it using any of the following methods:

Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

EVC (Electronic Verification Code)

Aadhaar OTP

Sending the signed ITR-V form by post to the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC), Bengaluru

However, political parties have been asked to verify their returns on the basis of digital signature certificates only.

If the verification is done through a physical ITR-V form, it should reach CPC within the prescribed period after e-filing. The department sends a confirmation to the registered email address upon receipt.

Important due dates

Filing deadlines will vary depending on whether or not the organisation is subject to audit.

Entities not subject to audit are generally required to file ITR-7 by 31 August 2026.

Entities covered under these provisions that have their accounts audited must file by October 31, 2026.

Organisations that are required to file a transfer pricing report can file their return until 30 November 2026.

The Excel tool is now available to help eligible organisations prepare their returns in good time before the deadline and avoid the hassle of last-minute filing. With this release, most of the major ITR forms for AY 2026-27 are now also available either through online filing or Excel utilities or both, which allows different categories of taxpayers to initiate the process of filing returns.

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