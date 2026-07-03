ITR Filing 2026: Zero Tax in Form 16? Here’s Why You May Still Need to File Your Return

ITR Filing 2026: As employers begin issuing Form 16 for the financial year 2025-26, many salaried employees are now receiving this important tax document. For some, the document has brought a welcome surprise: zero tax deducted at source (TDS). At first, you might think you don’t need to file an Income Tax Return (ITR). But that’s not always the case.

According to tax experts, Form 16 only reflects the salary paid by your employer and the tax deducted on it. It does not decide if you are exempted from filing ITR. Sometimes you have to file a return, but at other times, filing a return can help you get refunds and ensure you don’t lose out on valuable tax benefits.

Why Zero Tax on Form 16 Doesn’t Automatically Mean No ITR?

If your tax liability is zero, it generally means that deductions or a rebate under section 87A have reduced your tax. However, it doesn’t mean that one is exempt from filing an ITR.

Under the old tax regime, the Section 87A rebate is available to resident taxpayers having taxable income up to Rs 7 lakh and under the new tax regime, to those having taxable income up to Rs 12 lakh. The standard deduction for salaried individuals choosing the new regime boosts the effective tax-free income to Rs 12.75 lakh.

But tax liability and ITR filing are two different things, experts say.

Ashish Mehta, a partner at Khaitan & Co. quoted by The Economic Times, explains that even if tax is not payable, there may still be a requirement to file an ITR. The requirement to file an ITR is generally determined by factors such as income, prescribed reporting requirements, ownership of foreign assets, signing authority in an overseas bank account, specified high-value transactions and other mandatory disclosure conditions.

When You Still Have To File An ITR

If you meet certain conditions in the financial year, you may be required to file an ITR, even if your employer has not deducted any tax or your Form 16 shows zero tax.

These are:

Depositing Rs 1 crore or more in one or more current bank accounts.

Savings bank account(s) with deposits of Rs 50 lakh or more.

Foreign travel for oneself or another person costing more than Rs 2 lakh.

Payment of electricity bills exceeding Rs 1 lakh in a financial year.

Businesses with a turnover exceeding Rs 60 lakh.

Income from profession exceeding Rs 10 lakh

Having aggregate TDS or TCS of Rs 25,000 or more in the year (Rs 50,000 for senior citizens)

Ownership of assets abroad, a financial interest in a foreign entity, or authority to sign on a foreign bank account.

If your Form 16 does not show any tax, that does not mean you are not liable to pay tax as per the above-mentioned conditions.

Filing Can Help You Get A Tax Refund

Even if you are not required to file the ITR, filing it will help you get the money back into your account.

For example, banks may have deducted TDS on fixed deposit interest or your last employer may have deducted excess tax before you changed jobs. To be eligible for a refund, you must file an income tax return and your net tax liability must be zero.

If you don’t file, the excess tax deducted usually goes unclaimed.

Want To Carry Forward Capital Losses? Filing Is Essential

Investors need to be extra cautious before skipping ITR filing.

If you’ve made capital losses on shares, mutual funds or property in the year, you can generally carry these losses forward to offset future capital gains. But the benefit is available only if the ITR is filed within the prescribed deadline.

If you miss the deadline, you could lose this tax benefit forever.

Filing ITR Is Useful Even If You Don’t Have to Pay Tax

Experts say there are benefits of filing an ITR, apart from tax compliance.

An ITR is used as proof of income while applying for home loans, visas and other financial products, said CA Hitesh Jain, Partner – Direct Tax, N.A. Shah Associates LLP, as quoted by The Economic Times. It also authenticates the income reported in Form 16, allows taxpayers to claim refunds of excess TDS or TCS and reduces the possibility of getting tax notices where the Annual Information Statement (AIS) shows reportable transactions.

He also said timely filing is important for taxpayers who want to carry forward any eligible business or capital losses.

Don’t Ignore Your AIS And Form 26AS

Experts suggest that instead of relying only on Form 16, you should check all your financial records before deciding to skip filing your return.

Please verify your Form 26AS, Annual Information Statement (AIS) and all sources of income to identify any reportable transactions or extra income that should be disclosed in your returns.

High credit card spending alone does not make ITR filing compulsory, but foreign remittances, overseas travel, foreign exchange transactions, and other high-value financial activities may appear in the AIS and must be reconciled before filing or without filing.

If you don’t file as required, you may face a penalty. If you fail to disclose foreign assets, the authorities could take harsher action against you under the Black Money Act.

What Taxpayers Should Now?

Just because your Form 16 has a zero tax figure doesn’t mean you can ignore filing your income tax return. There could still be a requirement to file due to high-value transactions, foreign assets, business or professional income or TDS thresholds. Filing is optional but you might want to do it if you want to claim tax refunds, carry forward losses and create an official income record that’s useful for loans and visa applications.

Before you decide against filing, review your Form 16, AIS, and Form 26AS to ensure you meet all compliance requirements and don’t miss a potential tax refund.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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