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Home > Business News > ITR Filing As Freelancer? Don’t Miss These Key Tax Rules And Filing Mistakes

ITR Filing As Freelancer? Don’t Miss These Key Tax Rules And Filing Mistakes

Freelance income comes with different tax rules. Which ITR form to file, what business expenses you can claim, advance tax rules, and practical tips to avoid errors that may invite income tax scrutiny – here is everything you need to know.

ITR Filing As Freelancer? Don't Miss These Key Tax Rules And Filing Mistakes
ITR Filing As Freelancer? Don't Miss These Key Tax Rules And Filing Mistakes

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 12:54 IST

The freelance economy is booming in India. More and more professionals are opting to go freelance instead of a regular job, including content creators and designers, consultants, coders and digital marketers. Freelancing freedom also brings more tax responsibility.
 
Unlike salaried employees, freelancers get no Form 16 and no employer deducts taxes on their behalf. They are responsible for maintaining records, paying taxes wherever applicable and filing the right income tax return (ITR). One of the most common questions many freelancers face is, ‘Should I consider my income as salary or business income?’
 

When Is Freelance Income Considered Business Income?

 
Tax experts say there is no single answer. It depends on the type of working arrangement you have.
 
If you are self-employed and have multiple clients, sign service contracts, raise invoices and regularly earn income from professional services, your earnings are typically taxed under the head Profits and Gains of Business or Profession (PGBP) instead of salary. That is because there is no employer/employee relationship.
 

Which ITR Form Should Freelancer Choose?

 
The ITR form depends upon the way you file your taxes.
 
If you are under the presumptive taxation scheme and your gross receipts are Rs 75 lakh or less (subject to the prescribed cash receipt conditions), you may be eligible to file ITR-4. ITR-3 is generally for those who keep regular books of accounts and claim actual business expenses.
 
Avoid complications by making sure you select the right return form for your profession and income.
 

Expenses Freelancers Can Claim Legally

 
The benefit of reporting freelance income as business income is that you can deduct actual work-related expenses.
 
These might be internet bills, software subscriptions, professional equipment, depreciation of your laptop, office rental, phone costs for work-related calls and certain business-related travel expenses. But you can’t claim personal expenses just because you’re self-employed.
 

Common Mistakes Made By Freelancers While Filing ITR

 
Repeatedly, several mistakes are made in freelance tax returns, says CA Pavan Joshi on his LinkedIn post.
 
The biggest mistake is not reporting all income sources. Payments received via UPI, payment gateways, multiple bank accounts or from overseas clients would also need to be declared.
 
Another common mistake is to ignore advance tax. If your total tax liability for the year exceeds Rs 10,000, you may have to pay advance tax in quarterly instalments. I can defer the whole payment until the time I file the ITR and attract interest under the Income Tax Act.
 
Freelancers also tend to mix personal and business expenses. The ATO will take a closer look at family holidays, groceries or household purchases claimed as business deductions.
 
Bad record-keeping is another issue. Just using bank statements makes it difficult to justify deductions later. You will find it easier to file if you have all your invoices, client agreements, payment proof and expense bills throughout the year and it will also support you if the tax department asks for clarification.
 
The experts also suggest checking your Annual Information Statement (AIS), Tax Information Statement (TIS) and Form 26AS before filing. Any differences between these records and your return may result in unnecessary questioning.
 

How To Reduce Risk Of Getting A Tax Notice

 
Before filing your return, verify your income and TDS details with Form 26AS, AIS and TIS. Do not hide any bank accounts, foreign remittances and professional receipts, however small they may be.
 
Keep digital copies of invoices, receipts and expense records secure. Once filed, e-verification at that time is done immediately by Aadhaar OTP or any other available method.
 
The most powerful habit may be the simplest. Don’t leave your accounts until the end of the year; do your accounts monthly and don’t leave your transactions for a year to sort out at the last minute. It helps ease filing stress and makes it easier to get your tax return right and less prone to attracting unwanted attention.

Also Read: Redington Share Price Hits Record High After Q1 Results: What’s Fueling the Rally Beyond Apple Sales?

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ITR Filing As Freelancer? Don’t Miss These Key Tax Rules And Filing Mistakes
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ITR Filing As Freelancer? Don’t Miss These Key Tax Rules And Filing Mistakes

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ITR Filing As Freelancer? Don’t Miss These Key Tax Rules And Filing Mistakes
ITR Filing As Freelancer? Don’t Miss These Key Tax Rules And Filing Mistakes
ITR Filing As Freelancer? Don’t Miss These Key Tax Rules And Filing Mistakes
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