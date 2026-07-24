ITR Filing Deadline 2026: Why Waiting For Extension or Picking Wrong ITR Form Can Be Costly

Confused if your ITR filing deadline is July 31 or August 31? Don’t assume an extension is coming or choose a different ITR form just to gain more time, tax experts say. Your safest bet is to file the correct return by your actual due date. With the July 31 deadline approaching, many taxpayers are asking the same questions they’ve asked in previous years: Will the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline be extended again? Tax experts say the answer is straightforward: don’t rely on it.

In the past, the government has extended deadlines due to technical problems and delays in utility filings, but this year is completely unique. Experts are advising taxpayers to file their returns within the stipulated deadline instead of waiting for an announcement that may never come.

Unlike previous years, the government has already provided some taxpayers with additional time through a staggered filing calendar announced under the Union Budget.

ITR-1 and ITR-2 filers must file their ITRs by July 31, 2026. Now, those individuals who have income from a business or profession that is not required to be audited – that is, freelancers and consultants using ITR-3 or ITR-4 – have until August 31, 2026, to file their ITRs. Eligible taxpayers can be happy to get a blanket extension yet again, since there were already relaxations on separate due dates, and an additional month was provided earlier.

Utilities Already Available to File

One of the big reasons for ITR deadline extensions in earlier years was the delay in the release of ITR forms and the online filing utilities.

But this year the Income Tax Department has already released utilities for ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3, ITR-4, and ITR-5, enabling most taxpayers to begin filing well in advance.

The filing system was made available early enough to allow taxpayers ample time to prepare and file their returns.

Fewer Portal Issues Than Last Year

Technical glitches on the e-filing portal and compliance changes following amendments announced in the Union Budget were the main reasons for last year’s extension.

The government has also informed Parliament that the Managed Service Provider (MSP) in charge of the e-filing portal was penalised after the deadline was extended last year due to technical issues attributable to the service provider.

This year, however, the filing season has been relatively smooth with no major portal outages or widespread complaints about the portal or return utilities. Experts say there is little reason for an extension unless something majorly technical goes wrong.

Tax Rules More Stable

Another factor working against a possible extension is that the tax framework has been pretty stable this year.

Recently, taxpayers have seen significant changes, with revisions to capital gains taxation, withdrawal of indexation benefits on certain assets and changes to tax regimes. Taxpayers and tax preparers have spent more time this year preparing accurate returns with far fewer structural changes.

Can You Switch the ITR Form Just To Get More Time?

Due to the one-month gap between the July 31 and August 31 deadlines, some taxpayers are asking if they can file ITR-3 instead of ITR-1 for more time.

The experts say that this approach is a big mistake.

The form your ITR takes is determined by your income and not the date you wish to file by. Filing an incorrect return simply to obtain a later due date may result in the return being deemed defective or even invalid.

These may result in interest and late filing penalties, delayed refunds, loss of carry-forward of allowable losses and other avoidable compliance issues for the taxpayer. If you aren’t aware of which ITR form applies to you, then it is always best to ask an expert rather than rushing to file a wrong one.

Which ITR Form Is For Whom?

Selecting the correct ITR form is important, as each form applies to a specific type of taxpayer.

ITR-1 (Sahaj): This form is for resident individuals with income up to Rs 50 lakh, including salary or pension, income from more than one other source (excluding lottery and racehorse winnings), up to two house properties, agricultural income up to Rs 5,000, and eligible long-term capital gains up to the limit under section 112A.

ITR-2: It’s for an individual/Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) having capital gains, foreign assets or foreign income, more than two house properties, agricultural income over Rs 5,000 or a total income of Rs 50 lakh. This form is for company directors and those holding unlisted equity shares; anyone opting to declare income from a virtual digital asset (e.g., cryptocurrency) and having no business/profession income.

ITR-3: Applicable to Individuals and HUFs Having Income from Business or Profession. It will cover all freelancers, consultants, traders, commission agents and partners.

ITR-4 (Sugam): For residential individuals, HUFs and partnership firms (other than LLPs) who opt for the presumptive income under 44AD, 44ADA and 44AE (subject to the income not exceeding Rs 50 lakh and other conditions being met).

What Should A Taxpayer Know While Filing ITR?

Experts suggested having all necessary documents before filling in all the related details required for filing. These include Form 16, interest certificates, capital gains statements and details of any other income.

Taxpayers should also cross-verify their income with the annual information statement (AIS) and Form 26AS to check any mismatch before filing the return. First, make sure that you fill in the missing entries on bank interest, TDS, salary or investments to avoid future notices.

Another important step is to compare the old and new tax regimes on the basis of final income figures and not the option chosen with the employer earlier in the financial year.

Some taxpayers will pay less tax in the new regime. The old regime could be better for those who claim deductions such as home loan interest, Section 80C investments and Section 80D health insurance.

Why Shouldn’t You Wait Until The Last Date To File Your ITR?

If your financial information differs from government records, waiting until the last week gives you little time to correct errors. Filing early reduces the risk of portal congestion, calculation errors and delays in getting refunds.

Taxpayers should not wait for the deadline extension, which may or may not happen. They should rather focus on filing the correct ITR by their respective due date. Choose the correct form, match your income details with AIS and Form 26AS and file early to avoid notices, defective returns, delayed refunds and needless last-minute stress.

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