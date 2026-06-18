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Home > Business News > ITR Forms 2026: New Disclosure Rules, Extra Reporting Fields, Eligibility Changes — What Taxpayers Must Know Before Filing

ITR Forms 2026: New Disclosure Rules, Extra Reporting Fields, Eligibility Changes — What Taxpayers Must Know Before Filing

ITR 2026: ITR Forms 2026 have new reporting rules, disclosure fields and eligibility changes. Know what's changed, who is affected, and what taxpayers should check before filing.

ITR Forms 2026: New Disclosure Rules, Extra Reporting Fields, Eligibility Changes — What Taxpayers Must Know Before Filing (Representative Image)
ITR Forms 2026: New Disclosure Rules, Extra Reporting Fields, Eligibility Changes — What Taxpayers Must Know Before Filing (Representative Image)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 16:25 IST

ITR 2026: This year, filing your income tax return is not only about the new and old tax regimes or deductions. The Income Tax Department has revamped the ITR forms for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 with several new reporting requirements that demand more detailed disclosures from taxpayers. The new forms demand far more information than previously – ranging from political donations and charitable giving to stock market profits, business deals, bank balances and even secondary contact details. Many of these changes may seem small on the surface, but tax experts say they are designed to enhance data verification and reduce mismatches that often lead to notices from the IRS.

Here’s everything that has changed and how it may affect you if you are preparing your return.

Why Has The Income Tax Department Added More Disclosure Fields?

The latest changes highlight the tax department’s increasing dependence on technology, data analytics, and third-party information to cross-verify disclosures made by taxpayers.

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The department already gets transaction data from banks, mutual funds, stock brokers, employers, and other financial institutions. The revised ITR forms now ask taxpayers for information that will help in better matching of claims made in connection with deductions, investments, capital gains, and business income.

The aim is straightforward: more transparency and fewer reporting errors.

Big Relief: More Taxpayers Now Can Continue To Use ITR-1 & ITR-4

One of the significant changes this year is the expansion of eligibility for the simpler ITR forms.

Now, eligible taxpayers can file ITR-1 (Sahaj) or ITR-4 (Sugam) if they have:

Income from up to 2 residential properties
Long-term capital gains (LTCG) of up to Rs 1.25 lakh under Section 112A from listed shares or equity mutual funds
No capital loss to be carried forward

Previously, many salaried persons were forced to move to ITR-2 just because they owned a second house property or had small equity gains.

What Are The New Fields Of Disclosure In ITR 2026 Forms?

1. PAN for political donations is now compulsory

Taxpayers who claim deductions under Section 80GGC will now have to disclose the PAN of the political party to which they donate.

This will help the Income Tax Department in more accurately verifying claims of deductions.

2. Full payment information needed for charitable donations

Those claiming deductions under section 80G shall now have to provide:

Transaction reference number
Mode of payment (UPI, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, cheque, etc.)
IFSC Code of Bank

The change leaves a complete digital payment trail, instead of just donation receipts.

3. Secondary contact details are now requested

The new forms have the following fields:

Alternative address
Mobile number alternate
Alternate Email ID.

Such details are expected to facilitate better communication with taxpayers wherever necessary.

ITR-2: Reporting Of Capital Gains In Detail

Investors filing ITR-2 will find that there are a number of new reporting requirements.

Taxpayers now must:

More detailed capital gains reporting
Disclose gains from changes in capital gains taxation separately before and after July 23, 2024
Separate reporting of losses from share buybacks

Resident taxpayers with overseas income or foreign assets will still be required to make full foreign asset disclosures.

ITR-3: Extra Reporting For Traders And Businesses

The reporting requirements have become much more detailed for taxpayers filing ITR-3.

New disclosures include:

Separate reporting of F&O turnover
Intra-day trading of equities
Trading commodities
Forex Trading
Interest on late payments to SMEs
More detailed disclosure of business transactions

Experts suggest that traders clear up all broker statements before filing returns to avoid any inconsistencies.

ITR-4: Presumptive Taxpayers To Share More Financial Details

Taxpayers opting for the presumptive taxation scheme will also have to meet higher compliance obligations.

The new ITR-4 will require the taxpayers to disclose:

Investments made during the financial year
Bank balance as on 31st March, 2026

At the same time, taxpayers who get pension income from abroad will no longer have to provide details of their foreign pension accounts.

New Reporting Fields For Updated And Revised Returns

The government has changed the rules on disclosure for taxpayers filing updated or amended returns. New fields include:

Additional tax liability in certain cases
Late payment penalties for amended returns submitted after December 31

Taxpayers can revise their return within 12 months from the end of the financial year for FY 2025-26, but additional fees may apply.

What Is The Last Date For ITR Filing in 2026?

The filing deadlines remain different depending on the taxpayer category.

Salaried persons: July 31
Non-audit business cases, trusts, and F&O traders: 31st August
Cases of tax audit, as per the Income Tax Act 43-44

Since income from Futures & Options (F&O) is considered business income, such taxpayers are given an extended period to file their returns.

Things Taxpayers Should Know Before They File ITR

Experts advise taxpayers not to treat this year’s ITR filing as a routine exercise.

Before you file your return, make sure you:

  • Select the right ITR form
  • Check broker statements for capital gains information
  • Review claim deductions
  • Keep proofs of donation payments ready
  • Ensure business & trading income reconciles against the books of accounts
  • Please review all of the new disclosure fields carefully.

The Income Tax Department is increasingly matching information from multiple financial sources, and even small omissions or incorrect disclosures could cause processing delays or notices for tax.

Also Read: Looking For High Returns? These 10 Post Office Savings Schemes Offer Interest Rates Above 7%

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ITR Forms 2026: New Disclosure Rules, Extra Reporting Fields, Eligibility Changes — What Taxpayers Must Know Before Filing
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ITR Forms 2026: New Disclosure Rules, Extra Reporting Fields, Eligibility Changes — What Taxpayers Must Know Before Filing

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ITR Forms 2026: New Disclosure Rules, Extra Reporting Fields, Eligibility Changes — What Taxpayers Must Know Before Filing
ITR Forms 2026: New Disclosure Rules, Extra Reporting Fields, Eligibility Changes — What Taxpayers Must Know Before Filing
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