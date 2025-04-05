Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Jaguar Land Rover Pauses US Shipments Amid Trump Tariff Changes

Jaguar Land Rover Pauses US Shipments Amid Trump Tariff Changes

Jaguar Land Rover confirmed it will temporarily halt shipments of its cars to the US as the company works to navigate new trading terms following US tariffs.

Jaguar Land Rover Pauses US Shipments Amid Trump Tariff Changes

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Saturday confirmed it will temporarily halt shipments of its UK-made cars to the US as the company works to navigate new trading terms following recent changes to US tariffs


Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Saturday confirmed it will temporarily halt shipments of its UK-made cars to the US as the company works to navigate new trading terms following recent changes to US tariffs, PA news agency reported.

In a statement released on Saturday, a JLR spokesperson explained that the decision was made to allow the company to address the “new trading terms” imposed by the Trump administration. The spokesperson reportedly said the pause, set to begin in April, is a short-term measure as the company develops longer-term strategies,

“The USA is an important market for JLR’s luxury brands. As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid to longer-term plans,” the statement read, according to The Guardian.

The move comes after reports emerged earlier on Saturday in The Times, which revealed that JLR would be halting its shipments of UK-made vehicles to the US for one month due to the evolving tariff landscape.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Seeking to promote American manufacturing, the Trump administration imposed a range of tariffs on imported vehicles, particularly targetting European automakers like JLR.

ALSO READ: US-China Tit-for-Tat Tariffs: Key Moments In The Countries’ Years-long Trade Spat | Explained

Filed under

Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar Land Rover cars Jaguar Land Rover shipments US tariffs

India, UAE, and Sri Lanka

India, UAE, And Sri Lanka To Develop Strategic Energy Hub In Trincomalee: Here Is How...
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) o

Jaguar Land Rover Pauses US Shipments Amid Trump Tariff Changes
Trump reaffirms tariffs,

‘Hang Tough, It Won’t Be Easy’: Trump Defends Tariffs, Promises Historic Economic Gains For Americans
Russia accused Ukraine of

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Intensifying Energy Attacks Despite US-Brokered Moratorium
Senate advances Trump’s

Senate Republicans Advance Budget Plan, Setting Stage For Legislative Battles
The protests, dubbed the

‘Hands Off!’ Trump Opponents Are Set for Massive Nationwide Protests. Here’s Why
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India, UAE, And Sri Lanka To Develop Strategic Energy Hub In Trincomalee: Here Is How It Challenges China’s Influence

India, UAE, And Sri Lanka To Develop Strategic Energy Hub In Trincomalee: Here Is How...

‘Hang Tough, It Won’t Be Easy’: Trump Defends Tariffs, Promises Historic Economic Gains For Americans

‘Hang Tough, It Won’t Be Easy’: Trump Defends Tariffs, Promises Historic Economic Gains For Americans

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Intensifying Energy Attacks Despite US-Brokered Moratorium

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Intensifying Energy Attacks Despite US-Brokered Moratorium

Senate Republicans Advance Budget Plan, Setting Stage For Legislative Battles

Senate Republicans Advance Budget Plan, Setting Stage For Legislative Battles

‘Hands Off!’ Trump Opponents Are Set for Massive Nationwide Protests. Here’s Why

‘Hands Off!’ Trump Opponents Are Set for Massive Nationwide Protests. Here’s Why

Entertainment

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Travis Scott India Concert 2025: Ticket Sale Date, Booking Details, Venue & Price Info Announced

Travis Scott India Concert 2025: Ticket Sale Date, Booking Details, Venue & Price Info Announced

Christopher Nolan’s Next Collaboration? Hrithik Roshan Expresses Interest In Working Together

Christopher Nolan’s Next Collaboration? Hrithik Roshan Expresses Interest In Working Together

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture