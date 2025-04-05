Jaguar Land Rover confirmed it will temporarily halt shipments of its cars to the US as the company works to navigate new trading terms following US tariffs.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Saturday confirmed it will temporarily halt shipments of its UK-made cars to the US as the company works to navigate new trading terms following recent changes to US tariffs, PA news agency reported.

In a statement released on Saturday, a JLR spokesperson explained that the decision was made to allow the company to address the “new trading terms” imposed by the Trump administration. The spokesperson reportedly said the pause, set to begin in April, is a short-term measure as the company develops longer-term strategies,

“The USA is an important market for JLR’s luxury brands. As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid to longer-term plans,” the statement read, according to The Guardian.

The move comes after reports emerged earlier on Saturday in The Times, which revealed that JLR would be halting its shipments of UK-made vehicles to the US for one month due to the evolving tariff landscape.

Seeking to promote American manufacturing, the Trump administration imposed a range of tariffs on imported vehicles, particularly targetting European automakers like JLR.

