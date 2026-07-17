Jio Financial Shares Rally After Q1 Profit Surges 156%; Should Investors Buy Now?

Shares of Jio Financial Services were among the most-watched counters on Friday after the financial arm of Reliance Industries posted a set of bumper earnings for the June quarter, offering new fodder for investors. The stock gained as much as 6% in early trading as markets applauded a big jump in profit, strong revenue growth and steady advances across its payments, lending, insurance and asset management units.

The Jio Finance share price touched an intra-day high of Rs 249.95, up 6.06 per cent from its previous close of Rs 235.65 on the NSE after the opening bell. Shares were trading up 4.03 per cent at Rs 245.14 at 10:35 am.

The earnings were announced after the close Thursday and there was plenty of buying interest before the market opened.

Profits More Than Double in June Quarter

Reliance Industries’ financial services arm, Jio Financial Services, saw its net profit surge 156% to ₹830 crore for the June quarter compared with ₹325 crore in the same period last year. Quarter on quarter, net profit rose a stupendous 205% to ₹272 crore in the March 2023 quarter. Overall revenue from operations of the company rose 227% to ₹2,004 crore from ₹612 crore a year ago, driven by a significant increase in income from the company’s investment, lending, and financial services segment.

Interest income jumped 165% to Rs 962 crore, taking total income up 141% to Rs 1,496 crore. Fee and commission income grew fivefold to Rs 325 crore and dividend income was Rs 509 crore in the quarter.

Total expenses rose nearly threefold, primarily due to expansion costs, finance expenses, and employee costs. But the company was able to pull profitability higher. Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) grew 38 per cent YoY to Rs 505 crore.

Growth Was Not Limited To A Single Company

Company figures indicate that growth featured in nearly all key business segments.

Its investment business saw revenue growth of 190% year-on-year, reaching Rs 981.73 crore. Lending income rose by 177 per cent to Rs 698.08 crore.

Jio Credit, the group’s NBFC arm, continued its rapid growth. Gross assets under management (AUM) surged to Rs 30,667 crore from Rs 11,665 crore a year ago and quarterly loan disbursal crossed Rs 11,250 crore. The profit of the lending arm more than doubled to Rs 96 crore.

The payments business also had strong momentum.

Total income of Jio Payments Bank was Rs 11 crore a year ago and Rs 83 crore now. Customer deposits rose 72 per cent to Rs 617 crore, while its CASA customer base grew 51 per cent to 3.9 million accounts. The bank has also expanded its business correspondent network to over 5.27 lakh touchpoints across the country.

Meanwhile, Jio Payment Solutions processed transactions amounting to Rs 19,208 crore during the quarter, which is about 2.5 times higher than the previous year. It also rolled out cross-border payment collection services to help Indian exporters to collect payments from abroad in a more efficient way.

Further Expansion Of Asset Management And Insurance Businesses

JioBlackRock Asset Management continued to grow with closing assets under management rising 21% to Rs 18,412 crore from the previous quarter.

The joint venture also broadened its range of products by launching the Prism Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) and received regulatory approval to set up a retail fund management company in GIFT City.

On the insurance side, Jio Insurance Broking achieved premiums of Rs 238 crore in the quarter, while Allianz Jio Reinsurance recorded its first full quarter with gross premiums of Rs 266 crore.

The company has also added Jio Allianz General Insurance Limited, a 50:50 joint venture with Allianz, to its fold, which is awaiting regulatory approvals.

Management’s Bets On AI And New Business

Commenting on the results, Managing Director and CEO Hitesh Sethia said the company is seeing healthy growth across its financial services ecosystem while continuing to invest for the future.

“The sustained business momentum across our verticals validates the granular architecture of our full-stack ecosystem and the strength of our execution. By strategically integrating AI and data analytics, we have unlocked significant efficiency gains across the value chain. We continue to drive robust growth in our tailored lending solutions, expand access to innovative investment products through our asset management arm, and power the operational turnaround of our payments business through revenue diversification and strict focus on unit economics. Given the massive opportunity in the country for deeper penetration in sectors like investment solutions and insurance, we are accelerating our investments towards some of our newer businesses, including our JVs with BlackRock and Allianz in these areas, which will yield significant benefits over a period of time,” Sethia said.

What Do The Brokerages Say?

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Jio Financial Services, with a target price of Rs 315, following the strong performance in the quarter.

The broking expects consolidated profit to grow at a CAGR of around 46% between FY26 and the first half of FY28. It expects Jio Credit to grow rapidly and its payments, insurance and asset management businesses to improve steadily.

The brokerage, nevertheless, commented that operating expenses continue to be high as the company is still spending heavily to build new businesses. Consequently, it has slashed its FY27 and FY28 earnings forecasts by 4-6%.

The key question for investors is now whether Jio Financial can sustain this growth rate while slowly improving profitability. The June quarter shows that its diversified financial services strategy is gaining momentum, though the market will continue to monitor execution in its newer businesses in the coming quarters.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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