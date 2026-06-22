Jio IPO: Can Reliance Share Price Rally Further After Filing DRHP for India’s Biggest IPO? Here’s What Investors Should Know

Reliance Industries Share Price Today, June 22: RIL shares gain on buzz of Jio IPO; the listing could be India’s largest. Reliance Industries’ telecom and digital unit, Jio Platforms, has filed for its first DRHP, making the company the biggest candidate to go for an IPO in India, as the plan could give about a 2% uplift to RIL shares. Analysts say there are many betting on Jio listing to make substantial shareholder value for the Mukesh Ambani-controlled firm. Besides boosting market sentiment, the planned initial public offering is also seen as improving Jio’s balance sheet, lowering debt at its telecom venture, and signalling a new chapter for Reliance’s digital business. Here’s a look at why Reliance shares cheered, what the Jio IPO could mean for investors, and the details released so far.

Reliance’s share price gets a boost from Jio IPO optimism

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) gained momentum in the early trade on Monday after the firm’s subsidiary Jio Platforms submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the market regulator, SEBI. On Tuesday’s early trade, RIL stock had gained around 2.7 per cent by 1:20 PM IST on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), following the announcements. Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) witnessed a slight upward trend in early trades on Monday. The stock opened higher on the counter at Rs 1,316.70 on Monday against its previous closing of Rs 1,309.50 on the NSE. It was trading around 2% higher at Rs 1,338.

Reliance Industries’ market capitalisation has also crossed Rs 18 lakh crore. The stock is, however, down around 15 per cent year-to-date even with the Monday rally. The RIL stock is still about 2.5 per cent higher week on week, but month on month it is still in the red. The 52-week high and low for RIL stock are 1,611.80 and 1,253.20, respectively.

Why did Reliance shares rally?

The biggest trigger for Monday’s rally was the filing of Jio Platforms’ IPO.

As per the DRHP, the company plans to issue up to 27 crore fresh equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component; hence, the entire issue consists of new shares. The public issue, if launched at the expected size, may fetch around Rs 37,700 crore, making it the largest IPO ever in India, it is reported.

The listing will unlock value for investors in Reliance Industries as Jio has emerged as one of the group’s fastest-growing businesses with operations in telecom, broadband, enterprise services, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Jio IPO is a major value-creation milestone: Mukesh Ambani

Speaking at the 49th Annual General Meeting of the company, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that the IPO is one of the biggest milestones for the company. “The proposed listing of Jio will demonstrate to the world that India can build technology companies of global scale, global capability, and global value.”

Ambani also said the listing process was the company’s biggest “value creation milestone” so far this year, adding that it will unlock significant value for existing Reliance shareholders and provide an attractive investment opportunity to others.

He also said Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani are leading the group’s ongoing leadership transition as part of the listing process.

What will the IPO proceeds be used for?

The draft papers said the funds raised from the IPO will primarily be used to repay the outstanding borrowings of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL), the company’s main telecom subsidiary.

Proceeds from the balance may be used for general corporate purposes. As of March 31, 2026, the Company and its subsidiaries had approximately Rs 71,529 crore of borrowings outstanding. Lower levels of debt may facilitate the long-term financial flexibility of the group.

Jio IPO: Important details at a glance

Jio Platforms to issue up to 27 crore new equity shares or about 2.9 per cent of post-issue equity capital.

The DRHP has now been filed, but the opening date of the IPO has not yet been announced. Price band, lot size and issue schedule will be known after SEBI completes its review of the draft papers.

Since the pricing is yet to be finalised, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the issue is currently not available.

Is this India’s biggest IPO?

At the expected size of about Rs 37,700 crore, Jio Platforms would become the biggest public issue in the country’s history, beating Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,859-crore IPO.

The proposed listing is also expected to be the first IPO of the Reliance Group in almost two decades and the first consumer-facing business of the conglomerate to be listed on the stock exchanges.

Reuters had earlier reported the issue could raise about $4 billion, while Jefferies said Jio’s valuation could be close to $180 billion at the end of 2025.

Reliance Jio’s business continues to grow

Jio Platforms has become so much more than a telecom company. In FY26, the company projects to have revenue of 1.47 lakh crore and net profit after tax of 30,000 crore. Reliance’s telecom business currently counts over 524 million users; over 268 million are now 5G users. The 13 million homes connected to JioAirFiber would have already made inroads across the nation.

In the last few years, Reliance has brought a stream of marquee global investors on board – including Google, KKR, Silver Lake, General Atlantic, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Reliance Industries currently has a 66.43% stake in Jio Platforms.

Reliance’s bigger growth roadmap

With the announcement of the IPO, Reliance has also outlined its next phase of growth.

The company is seeking to aggressively grow in artificial intelligence, satellite broadband and clean energy and digital infrastructure.

“Our objective is to build a profitable AI infrastructure, platform, and services business serving consumers, enterprises, and governments at scale,” said Mukesh Ambani. He also revealed that the company has partnered with Meta, Nvidia and Google to develop AI infrastructure and services for India.

It also reiterated its investments in solar manufacturing, green hydrogen, battery storage, compressed biogas, bioenergy and underground coal gasification.

What should investors know

Market participants feel the Jio IPO could be a significant value unlocking event for Reliance Industries, especially if the public issue gets a strong investor response.

But experts also caution investors against making investment decisions based only on the excitement around IPOs. As one evaluates the stock, Reliance’s long-term earnings growth, execution across its digital and energy businesses, broader market conditions and individual risk appetite should remain equally important factors.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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