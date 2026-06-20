Jio IPO DRHP Filed: Will Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Create History With Jio IPO? Here’s What the Draft Papers Reveal

Reliance Industries Limited has officially filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and is gearing up for one of the most significant IPOs. “This [filing] is a deeply emotional moment for me, for the entire Reliance Family, and millions of its shareholders,” Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani had said hours before submitting the DRHP on Friday at RIL’s 49th Annual General Meeting. “The proposed listing of Jio will demonstrate to the world that India can build technology companies of global scale, global capability, and global value,” the Reliance chief told shareholders during the AGM.

If the public issue of Jio Platforms goes through as expected, it will be the largest ever in India, surpassing previous records set by Hyundai Motor India and, even before it was listed on the stock exchange, by the National Stock Exchange.

For India’s tech sector, it will be historic, opening the stock market to one of its largest digital giants. The offer is for a value of up to Rs 27 crore by way of an offer for sale of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of Jio Platforms Ltd, as the Jio Platforms DRHP reads. However, the draft prospectus also indicates that there is no offer for sale and that there are no new shares being offered. As a result, major investors, including Reliance Industries, Google, and Facebook (Meta), are not expected to divest their shareholding.

The share price for the IPO will be decided on the basis of the book-building process.

It is speculated that the IPO may raise between Rs 35,000 crore and Rs 40,000 crore. If these numbers go to fruition, it will indeed be India’s largest-ever public offering.

What will the IPO money be used for?

RIL plans to use proceeds of the Jio IPO for two specific purposes. Over $3.7 billion (around Rs 31,000 crore) will be used to prepay or repay the indebtedness of its principal subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL). Net proceeds would be for general corporate purposes and expenses for the offering.

A reduction in debt should strengthen RJIL’s balance sheet and give it more financial flexibility to invest for future growth.

Why does the Jio IPO matter?

Jio Platforms has evolved from being a telecom operator. Besides leading in mobile services, the company has a strong presence in digital platforms, broadband, enterprise solutions, cloud services and artificial intelligence.

Jio Platforms, which serves as a major digital service provider with 524.4 million customers across consumer and enterprise businesses as of 31 March 2026, stands among the largest in the world. Analysts presently value the firm between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 12 lakh crore. It seems the valuations are considering the monopoly power in telecom and presence in other businesses like digital services, enterprise technology, AI-driven businesses, etc.

Who owns Jio platforms before the IPO?

Reliance Industries continues to hold the majority of shares in Jio Platforms at 66.43 per cent.

The shareholding pattern before the IPO is as follows:

Reliance Industries: 66.43 %

Meta: 9.99%

Google: 7.73%

Other strategic and financial investors: 15.85%

The IPO will be a 100% fresh issue of shares and there will be no sale of shares by existing investors through the public issue.

Who’s managing the IPO?

To address the issue, some of the country’s top investment banks have been appointed as book running lead managers (BRLMs), including:

Morgan Stanley India Pvt.

BofA Securities India

Axis Capital Goldman Sachs (India)

HDFC Bank

HSBC Securities

J.P. Morgan India

SBI Capital Markets

The registrar for the issue is KFin Technologies Limited.

What did Mukesh Ambani say about Jio’s listing?

The proposed listing is much more than just another IPO and a reflection of India’s growing ability to build globally competitive technology companies, Ambani said.

He also said that the next generation of the Reliance family will lead the next phase of Jio’s growth.

“Akash, Isha and Anant [his children] are heading the Jio IPO process and will lead the next generation of value creation opportunities in the future.”

He added, “The proposed listing of Jio will demonstrate to the world that India can build technology companies of global scale, global capability, and global value.”

What happens next for Jio after IPO?

Alongside the IPO announcement, Ambani also unveiled Jio’s long-term technology roadmap, with a sharp focus on 5G, 6G and artificial intelligence.

He said, talking about the company’s telecom ambitions:

“Our dedicated network slicing will enable a new tier of high-performance connectivity for consumers and enterprises. Our cyclic beam-formed cell design significantly enhances coverage and capacity at high-footfall locations. Our target is to migrate all subscribers to 5G by 2030 while advancing India’s leadership position in 6G standards.”

Jio will also expand its proprietary AI and deep tech platform outside India and introduce more premium digital services for consumers and businesses.

“When we will take Jio’s technology to international markets”, Ambani said.

Jio’s proprietary deep-tech stack, built for 5G, fixed wireless access and AI services, is now ready for deployment with international partners in select geographies. “The technology we have built to address India’s challenges will also serve the world and will be a key pillar of our export strategy.”

He said the new digital offerings should improve the company’s monetisation over time.

“The proprietary deep-tech stack at Jio, built for 5G, fixed wireless access, and AI services, is now ready for deployment with international partners in select geographies. The technology we built to solve India’s challenges will also serve the world and become a key pillar of our export strategy.”

Is Jio India’s largest IPO ever?

The answer appears to be yes, according to present market estimates.

With a projected size of up to Rs 40,000 crore, Jio Platforms will beat Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 28,000 crore IPO and the proposed NSE IPO, which is estimated to be around Rs 30,000 crore.

The regulatory approval process has now begun with the DRHP filing. Once the proposal is approved by SEBI and the company announces the issue price and timeline, Jio Platforms will be one step closer to what could be the biggest IPO in the history of India’s capital markets.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Reliance AGM 2026: Ambani Leads Landmark FY26 Growth; Key Updates On Revenue, Profit, Jio IPO & Strategy