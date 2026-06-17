Jio IPO Soon? Mukesh Ambani’s Jio May File Draft Papers Ahead Of Reliance’s 49th AGM, Says Report

Reliance Jio IPO Update: India’s largest telecommunications firm may be getting ready for one of the most anticipated stock market openings of recent times. According to reports by the Financial Times, Reliance Jio Infocomm is preparing to submit the draft papers for its much-anticipated $4 billion IPO in the coming days, just ahead of the annual speech from Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the 49th AGM (annual general meeting) scheduled on June 19. NewsX was unable to independently verify the report. However, if the proposal is filed, it would be a big step forward in the long-awaited plan to delist the digital services and telecommunications unit.

Last year, Ambani had said at the AGM that Jio would list in the first half of 2026. The listed entity will definitely be delayed, but a draft proposal filed before the AGM could indicate that it is nearing completion of preparations for a blockbuster IPO.

What Makes The Jio IPO So Crucial?

The proposed offering is likely to generate approximately $4 billion in proceeds and may rank as one of India’s largest-ever IPOs. It would eclipse Hyundai Motor India’s $3.3 billion issue and may even become India’s largest stock market listing ever by deal size.

After a record fundraising bonanza over the last couple of years, India’s IPO market has cooled slightly, and market participants are watching the development closely. The listing of Jio at such a scale could revive investor interest and bring new energy to the primary market.

What Has Ambani Said About Jio’s Future?

Last month, Ambani highlighted Reliance Industries’ work to bolster the governance structure of Jio and ready the business for its next growth phase in the company’s annual report.

“We will continue to evaluate strategic pathways that can broaden stakeholder participation and support Jio’s long-term growth, always guided by the principle of sustainable value creation,” Ambani said.

During the company’s FY26 earnings announcement, he also reiterated that Reliance was steadily progressing towards the listing of Jio Platforms.

“This will mark a defining milestone in its journey as it continues to scale new heights and contribute to India’s digital future,” he said.

Who Owns The Jio Platform?

Reliance Industries Limited owns 66.43 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), as indicated in its filings. Reliance is part of a bigger picture, along with several extremely big players, including tech companies Google and Meta, who have stakes in the platform.

Reports suggest Jio has already appointed 17 merchant bankers to manage the proposed listing on both the National Stock Exchange and the BSE.

How Strong Are Jio’s Financials?

Jio Platforms delivered another year of strong growth in FY26. Net profit rose 15 per cent to Rs 30,053 crore during FY26 against Rs 26,120 crore in FY25. A senior company official told PTI that growth in business drove this performance.

Revenue from operations increased 14.5% on a YoY basis during FY26 and has increased from Rs 1,28,218 crore in FY25 to Rs 1,46,885 crore in FY26.

Steady earnings and revenue growth are likely to underpin investors’ interest when the Jio IPO opens.

What Is Jio’s Value?

Jio’s valuation could be $130 billion to $180 billion, making it one of the most valuable listed technology and telecom companies in Asia, according to analysts quoted by PTI.

Such a valuation would place Jio in the elite club of Indian companies and signal the scale of Reliance’s digital ambitions.

Has Reliance’s Jio IPO Changed Its Structure?

Earlier media reports had said that Reliance had dropped the offer-for-sale (OFS) route and was instead leaning towards a predominantly fresh issue structure.

This is designed to put more of the IPO proceeds directly into the business rather than shareholders withdrawing cash. Furthermore, it’s designed to avoid creating an unrealistic valuation ceiling at the time of listing.

What Should Investors Watch Next?

The immediate focus will be Reliance Industries’ AGM this Friday. Any update from Ambani on the IPO timeline, valuation expectations or listing roadmap could be a major trigger for Reliance Industries shares as well as the broader IPO market.

For now, investors are holding their breath to see if India’s most awaited public issue takes its first formal step towards Dalal Street.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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