Qualcomm and Jio have partnered to fast track the development and roll-out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India.

Qualcomm Technologies and Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced they achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone speed on the Jio 5GNR solution, leveraging the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms. Qualcomm and Jio along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation today announced their expanded efforts to develop open and interoperable interface compliant architecture based 5G solutions with a virtualized RAN.

This work is intended to fast track the development and roll-out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India. This achievement not only supports Jio’s 5G credentials but also signifies the entry of Jio and India into the Gigabit 5G NR product portfolio.

Speaking about the initiative Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, “We are excited about working with Qualcomm Technologies in developing new generation cloud native 5G RAN technology that is truly open and software defined. The development of secure RAN solutions with Qualcomm Technologies combined with Jio Platforms and scale provides the ideal combination for local manufacturing and for accelerating the realization of Atmanirbhar Bharat for an inclusive 5G nation.”

Further, Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, said, “Qualcomm Technologies aims to deliver cutting-edge technology for virtualized, flexible and interoperable 5G infrastructure across the globe. We recently achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone on the Reliance Jio 5G NR product, leveraging our Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms, and we look forward to expanding our efforts with Reliance Jio to enable flexible and scalable 5G RAN deployments. Ecosystem collaborations like this play a critical role in allowing operators and industry verticals to quickly and easily add 5G network coverage and capacity where and when it is needed most.”

With 5G technology, users will experience the benefits of higher data rates, low latency communications and enhanced digital experiences across a wide array of connected devices, from 5G-enabled smartphones to enterprise laptops to AR/VR products to vertical IOT solutions.

Meanwhile, Rajen Vagadia, Vice President, Qualcomm India Private Limited and President, Qualcomm India, said, “We’re delighted to enter a new phase in our longtime relationship with Reliance Jio, building on our shared vision for 5G and supporting the digital transformation of India. As the need for reliable, robust and powerful mobile experiences increases across India, we anticipate a new wave of demand for 5G services from both end users and enterprises, such as manufacturing, health care and retail. Jio is regarded as a game changer in delivering cost effective and widespread 4G network coverage to its subscribers and we look forward to working closely with them on the journey to rollout advanced 5G infrastructure and services for Indian customers.”

Jio, a majority-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has built a world-class all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology (through its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited). It is the only network conceived and born as a

Mobile Video Network from the ground up and supporting Voice over LTE technology. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 5G, 6G and beyond.

Qualcomm is the world’s leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G.

