JioBlackRock Launches 5 New Index Funds: Can This NFO Transform How India Invests?

Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited (JioBlackRock Asset Management), a 50:50 JV between Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) and BlackRock, has announced the launch of its first suite of five Index Funds through a New Fund Offering (NFO).

JioBlackRock NFO Begins August 5, Empowers All Investors

The NFO will commence on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, and close on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

This marks a pivotal moment in the organisation’s mission to deliver diversification, cost efficiency, reliability, transparency, and digitally empowered investment solutions to Indian investors.

Sid Swaminathan, MD & CEO, JioBlackRock Asset Management said, “JioBlackRock aims to cater to the full range of investors at all stages of their investment journey. The NFO is an invitation to the people of India to experience our digital-first and data-driven customer proposition, in order to access the many benefits of index investing, leveraging BlackRock’s many decades of experience as a leading provider of Index Funds.

To truly democratise access to investing in India, we are also launching a series of educational initiatives, with engaging content aimed at all types of investors, from those just starting out to experienced investors.”

Five Index Funds Target Diverse Market Segments

JioBlackRock has introduced five newly launched funds, each catering to different segments of the market.

The JioBlackRock Nifty 50 Index Fund offers exposure to India’s top 50 companies, while the JioBlackRock Nifty Next 50 Index Fund focuses on emerging large-cap leaders.

The JioBlackRock Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund targets India’s mid-sized enterprises, and the JioBlackRock Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund invests in promising small-cap innovators.

Additionally, the JioBlackRock Nifty 8-13 Yr G-Sec Index Fund provides stability through long-term government bonds.

The funds aim to offer low-cost, transparent, and diversified investment solutions to both first-time and experienced investors. They are available on the JioFinance app and leading digital investment platforms like Groww, Zerodha, Paytm, INDmoney, Dhan, and Kuvera.

JioBlackRock CEO Sid Swaminathan stated the offering aligns with the firm’s mission to democratize access to investing in India, leveraging BlackRock’s global index fund expertise and Jio’s digital infrastructure. (Inputs from ANI)

