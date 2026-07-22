J&K Revises Family Pension Rules: Who Will Get Enhanced Pension After Retired Govt Employee’s Death?

The Jammu and Kashmir government has changed the Jammu and Kashmir Family Pension-cum-Gratuity Rules, 1964, in favour of families of retired government employees. It has extended the period for payment of the enhanced family pension in the event of the death of the pensioner after retirement. The Finance Department has already issued the amended rule S.O. 204 under Article 309 of the Constitution of India.







The rules will come into force after they are published in the Official Gazette.

It has also stated that eligible family members will be paid an enhanced family pension for a period of 7 years from the date of death of the retired government employee or the date when the deceased would have become 67 years of age, whichever is earlier. This change has been made to the period of payment in the event of a government employee’s death after retirement, as covered under the Jammu and Kashmir Family Pension-cum-Gratuity Rules, 1964.

What Has Changed Under The New Rules?

This amendment has been added as the second proviso below Note 4 of Rule 20 of the Jammu and Kashmir Family Pension-cum-Gratuity Rules, 1964, as reproduced in Schedule XV of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations Volume II under the notification of the Finance Department.

How Will The Revised Rules Apply?

The government has also set out how the new rules will apply in existing and ongoing cases. It said cases already settled under the old provisions would not be reopened. However, all cases pending as on the date of notification shall be decided as per the amended rules.

That means families whose cases have already been finalised under the previous rules will remain bound by those decisions, while unresolved cases will now benefit from the revised provisions.

The Finance Department has reiterated that the amended provisions are effective immediately.

Government Notification On Enhanced Family Pension

The J&K Family Pension-cum-Gratuity Rules, 1964, have been amended to provide an enhanced family pension for 7 years or until the deceased government servant would have attained the age of 67 years, whichever is less, in cases of death after retirement, the government said in a notification issued by the Codes Division of the Finance Department.

The amendment is expected to extend the duration of the enhanced family pension and is also likely to provide retired government employees’ families with greater financial support. It will also ensure that all pending claims are settled under the new framework.

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