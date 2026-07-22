LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > J&K Revises Family Pension Rules: Who Will Get Enhanced Pension After Retired Govt Employee’s Death?

J&K Revises Family Pension Rules: Who Will Get Enhanced Pension After Retired Govt Employee’s Death?

J&K has amended family pension rules, allowing an enhanced family pension for up to seven years after a retired government employee's death. Here's who will benefit.

J&K Revises Family Pension Rules: Who Will Get Enhanced Pension After Retired Govt Employee's Death?
J&K Revises Family Pension Rules: Who Will Get Enhanced Pension After Retired Govt Employee's Death?

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 14:06 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir government has changed the Jammu and Kashmir Family Pension-cum-Gratuity Rules, 1964, in favour of families of retired government employees. It has extended the period for payment of the enhanced family pension in the event of the death of the pensioner after retirement. The Finance Department has already issued the amended rule S.O. 204 under Article 309 of the Constitution of India. 



The rules will come into force after they are published in the Official Gazette.

It has also stated that eligible family members will be paid an enhanced family pension for a period of 7 years from the date of death of the retired government employee or the date when the deceased would have become 67 years of age, whichever is earlier. This change has been made to the period of payment in the event of a government employee’s death after retirement, as covered under the Jammu and Kashmir Family Pension-cum-Gratuity Rules, 1964. 

What Has Changed Under The New Rules?

This amendment has been added as the second proviso below Note 4 of Rule 20 of the Jammu and Kashmir Family Pension-cum-Gratuity Rules, 1964, as reproduced in Schedule XV of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations Volume II under the notification of the Finance Department.

How Will The Revised Rules Apply?

The government has also set out how the new rules will apply in existing and ongoing cases. It said cases already settled under the old provisions would not be reopened. However, all cases pending as on the date of notification shall be decided as per the amended rules.

That means families whose cases have already been finalised under the previous rules will remain bound by those decisions, while unresolved cases will now benefit from the revised provisions.

The Finance Department has reiterated that the amended provisions are effective immediately.

Government Notification On Enhanced Family Pension

The J&K Family Pension-cum-Gratuity Rules, 1964, have been amended to provide an enhanced family pension for 7 years or until the deceased government servant would have attained the age of 67 years, whichever is less, in cases of death after retirement, the government said in a notification issued by the Codes Division of the Finance Department.

The amendment is expected to extend the duration of the enhanced family pension and is also likely to provide retired government employees’ families with greater financial support. It will also ensure that all pending claims are settled under the new framework.

Also Read: Can PC Jeweller Become Debt-Free This Quarter? Company Clears Dues Of Fifth Consortium Bank

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

J&K Revises Family Pension Rules: Who Will Get Enhanced Pension After Retired Govt Employee’s Death?
Tags: Personal Finance

RELATED News

Why Is Gold Jewellery Wrapped In Pink Paper? Here’s The Surprising Reason Behind This Tradition

XLRI’s ReEnvision 5.0 Explores the Future of Human-AI Synergy

CEP IIT Delhi Announces Admissions for the 4th Batch of Its Executive Programme in Tech Product Management

Can PC Jeweller Become Debt-Free This Quarter? Company Clears Dues Of Fifth Consortium Bank

Truvora.ai Simplifies AI Tool Discovery with Its Browse by Category Experience

LATEST NEWS

PCB Makes Padel Mandatory For Pakistan Cricketers: How Aaqib Javed’s New Training Plan Aims To Improve Fielding?

Meet Aahaan Tandon, The Young Designer Behind Christopher Nolan’s Handcrafted Ajrakh Tie At The Odyssey Premiere

Who Is Satchidananda Panda? Why Indian-Origin Scientist Resigned From California’s Salk Institute

Why Japanese Firms Wants Staff to Ditch Suits for Shorts at Work—And Why Women Call It Unfair

Pakistan’s Cyber Crime Agency Summons Imran Khan’s Sister: Here’s What Led To It

Kuldeep Yadav Signs Overseas Deal With Yorkshire For One Day Cup And County Championship; Check Key Details Here

UP Outsource Service Corporation To Receive An Interest-Free Loan Of Rs 20 Crore

Mysuru Businessman Kills Wife, Two Daughters After Sealing Their Mouths and Noses, Leaves Suicide Note Before Hanging Himself

Cab Driver Allegedly Assaults IndiGo Air Hostess En Route to Hyderabad Airport; Here’s How She Escaped

Naseeruddin Shah Backs Student Protesters, Compares Delhi Police Action To US ICE Agents – WATCH

J&K Revises Family Pension Rules: Who Will Get Enhanced Pension After Retired Govt Employee’s Death?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

J&K Revises Family Pension Rules: Who Will Get Enhanced Pension After Retired Govt Employee’s Death?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

J&K Revises Family Pension Rules: Who Will Get Enhanced Pension After Retired Govt Employee’s Death?
J&K Revises Family Pension Rules: Who Will Get Enhanced Pension After Retired Govt Employee’s Death?
J&K Revises Family Pension Rules: Who Will Get Enhanced Pension After Retired Govt Employee’s Death?
J&K Revises Family Pension Rules: Who Will Get Enhanced Pension After Retired Govt Employee’s Death?

QUICK LINKS