JOJO Expands Its National Footprint with Prime Video Add-On Subscription, Bringing Gujarati Entertainment to Millions Across India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 6: In a landmark milestone for Gujarati entertainment, JOJO, India’s leading Gujarati-first OTT platform, has expanded its reach by launching as an Add-On Subscription on Prime Video. This strategic collaboration marks a new chapter in JOJO’s journey of taking premium Gujarati stories beyond regional boundaries and making them accessible to audiences across India through one of the country’s largest streaming destinations.

With this launch, Prime members can now seamlessly subscribe to JOJO and enjoy an extensive catalogue of blockbuster Gujarati films, acclaimed originals, hit web series, iconic nataks, comedy specials, celebrity-led shows, and cultural programming—all within the Prime Video ecosystem. The integration eliminates the need for multiple apps, offering users a single destination for discovery, billing, watchlists, and seamless viewing.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhruvin Shah, Founder & CEO, JOJO, said: “The launch of JOJO as an Add-On Subscription on Prime Video is much more than a distribution milestone—it is another significant step towards our vision of making Gujarati entertainment a mainstream national and global phenomenon. At JOJO, we have always believed that stories rooted in our language and culture deserve the same scale, visibility, and respect as any other entertainment content. This collaboration allows millions of viewers across India to experience authentic Gujarati cinema, originals, nataks, and cultural programming through a familiar and seamless platform.”

Founded with a vision to create a dedicated digital home for Gujarati entertainment, JOJO has consistently championed stories rooted in Gujarat’s rich culture, language, traditions, and contemporary aspirations. Today, the platform has evolved into a comprehensive entertainment ecosystem, showcasing original productions alongside some of the most celebrated Gujarati films and stage productions, while also providing opportunities for regional filmmakers, artists, and creators to reach wider audiences.

JOJO’s growing content library features acclaimed Gujarati films including Misri, Maharani, Jalso, Fakt Purusho Maate, 3 Ekka, Dear Father, Reva, Danny Jigar, Builder Boys, Pagalpanti, Sarpanch, and many more. The platform is equally known for its successful JOJO Originals such as Love Station, Medal, Gadbad Gotalo, Har Ghadi Mauj, and Rebound, along with an extensive collection of Gujarati nataks, comedy specials, devotional and cultural programming that celebrates the true spirit of Gujarat.

The collaboration with Prime Video significantly strengthens JOJO’s mission of making Gujarati entertainment easily accessible to audiences across India while further enhancing the visibility of regional storytelling on a national platform.

He further added, “Our journey has always been driven by one purpose—to build the world’s most loved Gujarati entertainment ecosystem. Every film, every original production, every creator we support contributes towards preserving and celebrating our cultural identity while presenting it in a contemporary format. Through Prime Video, we are not only expanding our reach but also creating new opportunities for Gujarati storytellers, filmmakers, and artists to connect with audiences far beyond geographical boundaries. This is a proud moment for JOJO and for the entire Gujarati entertainment industry.”

Over the past few years, JOJO has steadily transformed from a regional OTT platform into a comprehensive entertainment brand with a growing presence across digital streaming, original content, film distribution, live entertainment, and technology-led initiatives. The Prime Video partnership further reinforces JOJO’s commitment to taking Gujarati entertainment to newer audiences while continuing to invest in high-quality storytelling and innovative content experiences.

As regional content consumption continues to witness unprecedented growth across India, JOJO remains committed to being the definitive destination for premium Gujarati entertainment—bringing together the finest stories, creators, and cultural experiences on one platform while proudly taking Gujarat’s voice to the world.

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