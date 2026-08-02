July 31 ITR Deadline Wasn’t For Everyone: Which Taxpayers Still Have Time Till August 31?

The July 31 deadline for ITR filing for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 for individual taxpayers has passed now and this year the government has not extended the deadline, leaving many salaried taxpayers and other non-audit filers with no additional time for the process.

However, the filing window isn’t completely shut. You can still file a late return, but it will cost you. Depending on your case, you may have to pay a penalty for late filing under Section 234F, interest on any unpaid tax, wait longer for your refund, and lose the benefit of carrying forward certain losses.

But there’s one key detail many taxpayers may have missed: July 31 was never a deadline for everyone.

The Finance Act, 2026, has modified ITR filing dates under Section 139 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, for AY 2026-27. There is no single general date under the new law; instead, there are varying deadlines based on the type of taxpayer and the nature of income. And that means there’s another big filing deadline to come.

The Next Important ITR deadline is August 31

The next big date on the tax calendar is August 31, 2026. This deadline is for taxpayers who earn income from a business or profession and whose accounts are not required to be tax audited.

It is mainly for eligible businesses and professionals opting for presumptive taxation schemes under Sections 44AD, 44ADA and 44AE, without falling under the mandatory audit criteria.

Those kinds of taxpayers need to file either ITR-3 or ITR-4. In its ITR-4 FAQs, the income tax department has mentioned that the last date for filing ITR-4 for AY2026-27 is August 31, 2026.

Who Needed To File ITR Before July 31?

This mostly includes salaried persons, pensioners, HUFs, etc. This group also includes taxpayers who do not need to have their business accounts audited.

In the case of such taxpayers, the due date has passed and any return filed thereafter will be treated as a belated return and will be subject to the provisions of the Income Tax Act.

The filing window for this group has now closed. Returns can still be filed, but at best as belated returns, with the relevant penalties under the Income Tax Act.

ITR Calendar For FY 2026-27

The filing schedule will differ depending on the taxpayer category:

Taxpayer Category Deadline

What If You Don’t Make Your Deadline?

If you miss the filing deadline for your category, you have time to file your return.

The taxpayer can file a belated return under Section 139(4) of the Income Tax Act till December 31, 2026, or before the completion of assessment, whichever is earlier.

However, in case you file it later, the repercussions could be penalties. The taxpayer would then be liable to pay a penalty under section 234F and interest on taxes unpaid and could even take a while to get a refund. They may also lose some ability to carry forward certain eligible losses which could impact future tax planning.

Why The ITR Deadline Is Important

Compliance obligations differ for different classes of taxpayers. Instead of a single deadline for all, set different time limits for taxpayers based on whether they have business or professional income, are subject to audit, or are covered by transfer pricing rules.

The deadline of July 31 has gone by for salaried and other non-audit taxpayers, but businesses and professionals under the non-audit category can still file their returns on time without late-filing penalties until August 31.

Check Your Category Before Assuming You Are Late

If you have not yet filed your ITR, don’t assume that you have already missed the deadline. Step one is to determine what taxpayer category you fall into. The majority of salaried taxpayers had until July 31 to file, but eligible businesses and professionals who are not subject to a tax audit have until August 31, 2026, to file their returns without being considered late filers.