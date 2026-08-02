July 31 ITR Deadline Wasn’t For Everyone: Which Taxpayers Still Have Time Till August 31?

The Next Important ITR deadline is August 31
Who Needed To File ITR Before July 31?
ITR Calendar For FY 2026-27
Taxpayer Category Deadline
|Taxpayer Category
|Due Date
|Individuals, HUFs and other non-audit taxpayers (including most salaried taxpayers)
|July 31, 2026
|Business and professional taxpayers not liable for tax audits.
|August 31, 2026
|Taxpayers whose accounts are required to be audited
|October 31, 2026
|Taxpayers covered under transfer pricing provisions
|November 30, 2026
What If You Don’t Make Your Deadline?
Why The ITR Deadline Is Important
Check Your Category Before Assuming You Are Late
Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.