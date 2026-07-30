This Renewable Energy IPO Gets 4% Subscription On Day 1: Should You Apply?

Juniper Green Energy has made its IPO available to the public from July 30, which is Thursday. This renewable energy firm is planning to raise a total amount of Rs 1,800 crore through the IPO process. The process of subscription will continue up to August 3, while the stocks of Juniper Green Energy are set to be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 6. This IPO has come amidst robust performance by the Indian renewable energy sector.

Juniper Green Energy IPO Price Band And Key Details

Juniper Green Energy has fixed the IPO price band at Rs 214 to Rs 225 per equity share. The IPO is a completely fresh issue. There is no offer for sale component. The company will issue around 8 crore new shares to raise Rs 1,800 crore. The minimum lot size is 66 shares. Retail investors applying at the upper price band will need a minimum investment of Rs 14,850. The IPO will close on August 3. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on August 4. Shares will be credited to successful applicants’ Demat accounts on August 5.

Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium for Juniper Green Energy IPO stood at around Rs 17 per share as of July 29. At the upper price band of Rs 225, the estimated listing price comes to around Rs 242. This indicates a possible listing gain of around 7.5 percent. However, investors should remember that GMP is unofficial and does not guarantee listing performance.

Juniper Green Energy IPO Subscription Status Day 1

According to NSE data, the IPO received 0.04 times subscription by 1:28 PM on the first day of bidding. The retail investor portion was subscribed 0.07 times. The non-institutional investor category received 0.02 times subscription. The employee portion was subscribed 0.68 times. The qualified institutional buyers category received limited bids during the early hours of bidding. IPO subscription numbers usually pick up closer to the closing date, especially on the final bidding day.

What Does Juniper Green Energy Do?

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer which specializes in developing and operating solar, wind and hybrid renewable energy projects. As per the RHP of the company, it is one of the top 10 independent renewable energy producers in India based on the capacity. As on June 30, 2026, Juniper Green Energy has a total renewable energy portfolio of 7,910.20 MW.

Juniper Green Energy has a portfolio of solar, wind and wind-solar hybrid projects. It has nearly 97.68 percent of its capacity tied up with long-term power purchase agreements. Some of the customers for the company include government-backed organizations and power distribution companies like SECI, NTPC, NHPC, SJVN, GUVNL and MSEDCL.

How Will Juniper Green Energy Use IPO Money?

The company plans to use the Rs 1,800 crore IPO proceeds mainly for reducing debt. Around Rs 683.24 crore will be used for repayment of borrowings by the company. Another Rs 728.69 crore will be invested in subsidiaries for debt repayment. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

Juniper Green Energy Financial Performance

The company’s revenue has grown steadily over the last three years. Its total income increased from Rs 424.45 crore in FY24 to Rs 804.93 crore in FY26. However, profit growth has remained modest. The company reported a profit after tax of Rs 40.46 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 40.06 crore in FY24.

At the same time, borrowings increased sharply. Total borrowings rose from Rs 2,671.70 crore in FY24 to Rs 12,920.54 crore in FY26. This increase in debt is one of the key factors investors need to track.

Juniper Green Energy Valuation And Risks

At the upper price band of Rs 225, the company is valued at a price-to-earnings ratio of around 316 times based on FY26 earnings. This is higher compared with several listed renewable energy companies.

For comparison, peers such as NTPC Green Energy, Adani Green Energy and ACME Solar Holdings trade at different valuation levels based on their growth, profitability and balance sheet strength. The major risks include high debt, project execution delays, dependence on power purchase agreements and regulatory changes. The company’s return on net worth is also relatively low at around 1.18 percent after the IPO.

India’s Renewable Energy Sector Outlook

In fact, Juniper Green Energy is entering the market at the right time, as the renewable energy sector in India is expanding very fast. As of May 2026, India had 282.7 GW of renewable power capacity including large hydro. Solar power accounted for 157.05 GW of the total, while wind power capacity stood at 56.81 GW.

India’s target is to have 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. The growth of the market is likely to be driven by the growing demand for electricity, corporate procurement of renewable energy and investments in the construction of the transmission network. Renewable energy companies, however, may still face challenges of land acquisition, grid connectivity and cost of capital.

Should You Apply For Juniper Green Energy IPO?

With a large pipeline of projects, Juniper Green Energy offers investors a play on the fast-growing renewable energy sector in India. Moreover, Juniper Green Energy has good long-term power purchase agreements. But before investing in the stock, investors should check the highly appreciated stock, increasing debts and lack of profit making. The IPO may appeal to those looking for exposure to the renewable energy sector but short-term investors should not expect GMP.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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