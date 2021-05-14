There’s something soothing about Indian artwork that depicts the richness of the country. Be it jewellery, clothing or any other accessories, nothing beats the essence of Indian art and craft. Giving a new dimension with a variety of exquisite designs, ‘Jyo Shop’ is a brand exclusively catering to the needs of women shopping. The online brand has got a wide range of collection for women. Adding extra glamour and royalty with its products, the brand has got the best hand-embroidered products that have given luxury a new meaning.

Behind making the brand a major success, it is the endless efforts of Jyoti Das, a reputed designer who has curated and brought the best designs under the same roof. The jewellery designer with her expertise has given Indian craftsmanship a global platform as many of the products created by her team are sold across borders. Always focusing on high-quality, Jyoti has had one major goal in her life – to showcase the art and craft of ‘Jyo Shop’ on a global level. The contemporary designs of the products rightly give an Indian aesthetic look that has been loved by one and all.

Not just the jewellery designs, but the apparels created and designed by her team are one of a kind. The recent and latest work done by Jyoti’s team is the exclusive range of floral summer dresses for 2021. Sharing her views about the exclusive collection, the designer said, “We aim to exercise creativity with the latest trends happening in the market. The summer collection of floral dresses was one such example we launched. Keeping in mind the quality, we strive to make the products available at an affordable price.”

Additionally, all the products created by the artists under the brand are eco-friendly without harming natural resources. ‘Jyo Shop’ in the last few years has rightly created a legacy of creating the best designs for the customers. Giving the clients a run for their money, a majority of the feedback from women has been positive with excellent word of mouth. Jyoti Das, with this online brand, has also given many artisans and creative professionals a platform to show their diverse skills.