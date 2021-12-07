When anchoring is chosen as a career, society tends to have a stereotypical image of a group of photographers chasing celebrities. If not, then an image of an anonymous person writing biased comments about current affairs, trying to manipulate the truth. However, their real work earns them every cent they deserve. The work of an anchor consists of interviewing and attending events in all conditions in order to gather news and information for the public interest. This is followed by further research into the background information then assessing the suitability of reports and articles for the public.

Understanding all her duties and being a master of this field, Jyotsna Bedi has created a benchmark for people in anchor. Intelligence, courageous, unbiased, knowledgeable, must rise to the occasion, when the public interest is trampled upon, educate the society, level the pulse of the people, ambition to excel and above all a watchdog of the public interest, these are some of the many qualities that Jyotsna possesses hence has become one of the most commendable names in the world of anchoring.

The art of collection and dissemination of information that would interest the reader is called Journalism. Knowing the definition well and implementing it in every corner of her field Jyotsna has won hearts with her unmissable debating skill, powerful way of putting forth her point of view and extracting exactly what the truth is from the interviewee.

The offenders will want to settle the score with the one who exposed their shady activities and attempt to wipe her out too. But Jyotsna never took their opinion into consideration being headstrong and going on well with her performance. Putting her heart and soul to what the facts are and how she can get it to the public.