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Home > Business News > Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 19% After Strong Q1 Update: What Investors Should Know

Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 19% After Strong Q1 Update: What Investors Should Know

Kalyan Jewellers shares surged nearly 19% after a strong Q1 business update. Here's what drove the rally, key growth numbers, expansion plans and what investors should know.

Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 19% After Strong Q1 Update: What Investors Should Know
Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 19% After Strong Q1 Update: What Investors Should Know

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 14:26 IST

Kalyan Jewellers share price witnessed a sharp rally on Thursday, climbing nearly 19% in intraday trade after the company reported a strong business update for the June quarter. The buying interest comes just two days after the stock had slipped despite announcing healthy operational numbers, suggesting that investors have now shifted their focus back to the company’s growth story.

At around 1:34 pm, Kalyan Jewellers shares were trading at Rs 444, up 18.67% from the previous close of Rs 374.15. The stock opened at Rs 380, touched an intraday high of Rs 443.85, and has now gained more than 15% over the past two trading sessions.

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What Is Driving Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today?

The biggest trigger behind the rally is the company’s impressive June-quarter business performance.

Kalyan Jewellers said its consolidated revenue rose around 38% year-on-year during the April-June quarter, driven by strong demand across both its India and international businesses.

The update reassured investors that consumer demand remained healthy even during a challenging quarter for the jewellery industry.

India’s Business Stayed Strong Despite Adhik Maas

One of the standout aspects of the quarterly update was the performance of Kalyan’s domestic business.

Revenue from India grew by more than 38%, while same-store sales increased by around 28%. This came despite the entire 28-day Adhik Maas period falling within the quarter.

Traditionally, Adhik Maas is considered an inauspicious period for weddings in many parts of India, which often leads to slower jewellery purchases. Even with that seasonal headwind, the company managed to post healthy growth, indicating that consumer demand remained resilient.

International Business Also Delivered Healthy Growth

Kalyan Jewellers’ overseas operations also contributed to the positive sentiment.

International revenue increased by nearly 35% year-on-year, with the Middle East business growing around 30% despite weaker customer footfalls in April due to geopolitical tensions.

As demand recovered through the quarter, the international segment contributed nearly 14% of the company’s consolidated revenue.

Candere Continues to Grow at a Fast Pace

The company’s digital-first jewellery platform, Candere, continued to be one of its fastest-growing businesses.

Candere recorded an impressive 112% year-on-year revenue growth during the quarter, while Kalyan continued to expand its omnichannel presence.

During the April-June period, the company opened 12 new Kalyan Jewellers showrooms and five Candere outlets, further strengthening its retail network across India.

Gold Recycling Campaign Adds Another Positive Trigger

Another factor that caught investors’ attention was the growing success of Kalyan Jewellers’ ‘Shine with India’ gold recirculation campaign.

The initiative encourages customers to exchange their old gold jewellery, which helps the company reduce its dependence on imported bullion.

According to the company, recycled gold contributed more than 46% of total revenue during the quarter. In June alone, that figure crossed 55%, reflecting strong customer participation.

Why Did The Stock Fall Earlier Despite Good Numbers?

Interestingly, the stock had dropped nearly 9% earlier this week even after the business update.

Market participants attributed the initial decline to high investor expectations and comparisons with larger industry peer Titan Company, which had also reported robust quarterly growth.

However, the correction appears to have attracted fresh buying. Investors now seem to be focusing on Kalyan Jewellers’ consistent showroom expansion, improving operating performance and ability to gain market share in India’s organised jewellery sector.

What Do The Technical Indicators Show?

From a technical perspective, the stock’s momentum has improved over the past two sessions.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is around 50.3, indicating neutral momentum rather than overbought conditions.

The stock is currently trading above five of its eight key simple moving averages, signalling improving near-term strength. However, it remains below its 100-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting there is still room before the longer-term trend turns decisively bullish.

What Lies Ahead for Kalyan Jewellers?

India’s organised jewellery retailers continue to benefit from rising consumer preference for trusted brands, premium jewellery purchases and the gradual shift away from unorganised players.

Kalyan Jewellers has also indicated that the current quarter has started on a positive note, with more showroom launches, festive demand and new collections expected to support growth in the coming months.

The latest business update appears to have restored investor confidence after a volatile start to the week, helping the stock emerge as one of Thursday’s biggest gainers.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: PF Interest for FY26 to Reflect by July 15? Here’s When Your EPF Balance Will Update and How to Check It

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Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 19% After Strong Q1 Update: What Investors Should Know
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Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 19% After Strong Q1 Update: What Investors Should Know

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Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 19% After Strong Q1 Update: What Investors Should Know

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Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 19% After Strong Q1 Update: What Investors Should Know
Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 19% After Strong Q1 Update: What Investors Should Know
Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 19% After Strong Q1 Update: What Investors Should Know
Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 19% After Strong Q1 Update: What Investors Should Know

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