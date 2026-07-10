Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 35% in 3 Days: What’s Driving the Rally?

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Limited continued to gain in trade on Friday, surging over 6 per cent during early trade on multiple positive developments that boosted investor optimism. Kalyan Jewellers’ shares hit an intraday high of Rs 483.40 and were quoted at Rs 470.55, up 6.22 per cent against the previous close, on the BSE in morning trade at 11:12 am. It has smartly recovered and is now near its 52-week high of Rs 617.70. It has a market value of over Rs 31,000 crore and has risen strongly from its 52-week low of Rs 327.05 made in June 2026. In just three trading sessions, the firm has boosted its market cap by Rs 11,500 crore to about 34%, clawing back nearly all its yearly losses and making it among the top-performing retail companies in the previous week.

What’s fuelling Kalyan Jewellers’ rally?

The latest buying interest comes from a mix of factors and not from one single trigger.

The stock has attracted investors back following a strong business update for the June quarter, broker upgrades that are positive, continued store rollouts and confidence in the company’s long-term growth strategy.

The biggest trigger came after global broker Citi raised the stock by two notches to a ‘Buy’ rating and set a target price of Rs 750. That leaves it with an upside potential of almost 57%, based on Friday’s trading levels.

Broking also said revenue growth for the first quarter was slightly below its estimate; Kalyan Jewellers continues to exhibit healthy demand, improving profitability and a scalable business model that supports long-term growth.

Q1 Business Update Surprised Street

Kalyan Jewellers’ consolidated revenue grew 38% YoY for the quarter ended June (Q1FY27), it said.

The result came despite a slew of headwinds that had raised concerns going into the quarter.

The Adhik Maas period, which usually impacts wedding purchases, higher gold prices, geopolitical tensions in West Asia and worries about inflation, made the scenario difficult for the jewellery sector.

But the company said same-store sales in India grew about 28%, indicating demand from customers is still strong.

That was the biggest upside surprise for many investors.

International Business Continues to Shine

The company’s overseas operations were in good shape too.

International revenues rose c. 35% YoY, with its Middle East business growing nearly 30% despite lower customer footfall in April due to geopolitical uncertainty in the region.

International operations represented approximately 14% of the company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter.

Kalyan did not open any new stores overseas during the period but existing stores continued to show healthy sales growth.

Candere Emerges As Yet Another Growth Driver

Candere, the digital-first jewellery platform of Kalyan Jewellers, continued to post impressive numbers.

The business posted close to 112% year-on-year revenue growth for the quarter, indicating growing consumer interest in organised online jewellery purchases.

The company also continued to expand its physical presence during the quarter with the opening of 12 Kalyan showrooms and five Candere outlets.

As of June 30, 2026, Kalyan Jewellers had 524 showrooms in India and abroad. The network comprises 354 Kalyan stores in India, 38 in the Middle East, two in the United States, one in the United Kingdom and 129 Candere outlets.

Management Is Still Bullish

The company said the second quarter had started well.

Management said the festive and wedding seasons are approaching and that demand will remain strong. It also plans to continue expanding its retail footprint, as well as launching new collections and marketing campaigns to attract customers.

That upbeat comment has further bolstered investor confidence in the stock’s earnings prospects.

What Are Brokerage saying?

Citi has a target price of Rs 750 on the stock and maintains a bullish outlook. Domestic broking ICICI Securities also has maintained its “buy” call.

The broking has retained its target price of Rs 670, implying a significant upside from current levels.

Despite multiple headwinds, the strong revenue growth of Kalyan Jewellers reflects robust underlying demand, ICICI Securities said. It also expects further expansion of stores and a gradual shift of consumers from unorganised to organised jewellery retailers to contribute to future growth.

Following the stronger-than-expected quarterly update, the broking has slightly raised its earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28. It forecasts revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax to grow at a healthy clip in the coming years, although it has noted any sharp structural fall in the price of natural diamonds as a risk.

Should Investors Chase The Rally?

The stock has rallied sharply in the last three trading sessions, indicating sentiment on Kalyan Jewellers has turned positive after the company posted a better-than-expected operational update.

Brokerages still see upside, pointing to strong demand, consistent store expansion and an asset-light franchise model which could boost profitability over time.

But investors should also remember that short-term volatility is still possible after such a sharp rally in such a short span of time. The stock’s next move will hinge on demand during the festive season, movements in gold prices, quarterly earnings and the company’s ability to continue to deliver on its expansion plans.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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