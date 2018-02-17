While presenting the 2018-19 budget, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah pointed out that gross state domestic product (GSDP) in 2017-18 had grown at a rate of 8.5% as against 7.5% during 2016-17. He further said that the govt expected both the agriculture and industrial sector to grow by 4.9% and the service sector by 10.5%.

With Karnataka set to go to polls soon, chief minister Siddaramaiah has announced the state budget with the primary focus on development of agriculture, healthcare and education sector. Karnataka govt has increased allocation to the agriculture sector from last year’s Rs 6,601 crore to Rs 7,301 crores. Apart from that, water resources, healthcare and education sectors have also got large sums allocated.

During the budget announcement, the chief minister Siddaramaiah pointed out that gross state domestic product (GSDP) in 2017-18 had grown at a rate of 8.5% as against 7.5% during 2016-17. He added that the govt expected both the agriculture and industrial sector to grow by 4.9% and the service sector by 10.5%. The major highlight of the budget is the hike in excise duty on liquor by eight %. “I propose to increase the existing rates of additional excise duty on IMFL by eight% from the second slab to 18th slab,” Karnataka CM said during the announcement of the budget in the legislative assembly.

In a good news for farmers, Siddaramaiah said that the farm loans upto Rs 3 lakh can be availed at zero interest rate. The loans between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 10 lakh will be provided at an interest rate of 3%. The chief minister also announced that a new agriculture college will be set up in Chamarajanagara district and a research centre in Gandhi Krushi Vijnana Kendra (GKVK) in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the Opposition has lashed out at the Budget and said it aims at appeasing all sections of the society. “He has once again fallen back on populist schemes. The chief minister has sought to sell his dreams by making unrealistic projections and thus taken the people for a ride,” former CM BS Yeddyurappa said after the presentation of the budget.