According to reports in PTI, Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge at a conference said that the government has taken the initiative to support startups across the state with a grant of Rs 50 to encourage all those innovations which focus on the development or rural regions and has a strong social impact.

Priyank Kharge, also said that the state government is currently focussing on having an “innovation legal framework” for startups as solutions to the ‘no proper legal guidelines for startups’. He further expressed that it was the government’s inability to deal with the fast changing scenario of the entrepreneurial model of business. Earlier, Kharge was the minister for IT and Bio-Tech, Science & Technology when the previous Karnataka state government was in power.

Meanwhile, the event was organised by Shell E4 (Energizing and Enabling Energy Entrepreneurs) which vision is to promote a flamboyant ecosystem of energy-focused startups, by bringing them together to accelerate India in achieving transition towards a sustainable energy future. Shell E4 Hub was launched in the year 2017 and is situated in the Shell Technology Centre Bangalore.

