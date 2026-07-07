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Home > Business News > Kartikeya Sharma: From Entrepreneur to a Voice for Youth, Women and Innovation

Kartikeya Sharma: From Entrepreneur to a Voice for Youth, Women and Innovation

Kartikeya Sharma: From Entrepreneur to a Voice for Youth, Women and Innovation

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-07 19:32 IST

New Delhi [India], July 7: Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma has emerged as one of the most prominent young political voices who focused on issues of youth empowerment, women’s welfare, entrepreneurship and education. Sharma, elected as Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana in 2022, represents a new generation of Indian leadership, and consistently emphasised the importance of inclusive development, innovation, and opportunities for the nation’s youth.

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Born in a humble family in 1981, Kartikeya Sharma has highlighted the need for skill development, employment generation, and entrepreneurship and called for creating an ecosystem where young minds are equipped with modern skills. The Rajya Sabha MP’s public engagements have always stressed upon that India’s youth that are the driving force behind the India’s economic and social transformation.

A Bachelors in Business Administration from Kings College London, the Parliamentarian cum entrepreneur has proved to be leader who bridged the gap between business, media influence, public service, and global impact initiatives.

Journey from a Media entrepreneur to National leader

After completing is education from London, Kartikeya Sharma founded the ITV Media Network in 2007. The venture went on from operating multiple news channels, including English (NewsX and NewsX World), Hindi, and regional languages) to print publications such as The Sunday Guardian, Daily Guardian, and Hindi Newspaper AajSamaj. The media venture Sharma established focused on diverse voices and providing a note of credibility to independent journalism.

Public life and policy advocacy

After being elected to Rajya Sabha, Kartikeya Sharma was inducted into multiple parliamentary committees, including on Communications and Information Technology. In Parliament, Sharma has raised the issues of digital innovation, sports development, women’s health and youth empowerment. The Rajya Sabha MP has also called for the official recognition of E-sports by the government. Sharma has also called for the regulation of online gaming keeping in view its economic significance as well as the issue of child safety and mental health. 

NXT Initiative: A Global Platform

Beyond Parliament, public advocacy and social welfare, the young Parliamentarian from Haryana has founded NXT initiative. The NXT is a global dialogue platform that brings together intellectual capital-statesmen, scientists, tech entrepreneurs, diplomats, among other-under one roof. The primary aim of the NXT initiative is to project India as a major platform to discuss tech, policy, leadership and sustainability. Instead of focusing on mere discussions, the platform proves to be a real push for tangible outcomes and partnerships thus realising the vision of Kartikeya Sharma. 

Namo Shakti Rath: Pioneering Women’s Healthcare

One of the major public welfare programme initiated by Sharma is the ‘Namo Shakti Rath’, an initiative focusing on breast cancer awareness and early detection among women. The programme provides non-invasive and radiation-free AI-enabled thermal technology for screening ensuring preventive healthcare in urban as well as rural areas. Thousands of women in different parts of the country including Varanasi, have benefitted from the campaign.  

Focus on Youth and Sports

The development of youth through sports, remains one of the major focus of public works done by the young Parliamentarian. Kartikeya Sharma’s major youth centric welfare programmes include promotion of sports, development of infrastructure and encouragement of youth through participation in programmes like ‘Khelo India’ thus promoting opportunities for young professionals. 

The journey of Kartikeya Sharma is a blend of media entrepreneurship, public service that reflects the aspiration of modern India. His special focus on the issues of youth, women empowerment, education and entrepreneurship is a commitment towards building a progressive and impactful society yearning for equal opportunity and justice. Sharma’s vision and focus continue to highlight his mission for India which is developed, advanced and ready to face any global challenge.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Kartikeya Sharma: From Entrepreneur to a Voice for Youth, Women and Innovation

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