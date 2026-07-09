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Home > Business News > Kautilya Academy Marks 24 Years of Excellence: ‘Achievers Inspire Aspirants with Their Success Stories’

Kautilya Academy Marks 24 Years of Excellence: ‘Achievers Inspire Aspirants with Their Success Stories’

Kautilya Academy Marks 24 Years of Excellence: ‘Achievers Inspire Aspirants with Their Success Stories’

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-09 19:39 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 9: Kautilya Academy, one of Central India’s most distinguished institutions for competitive examination coaching, commemorated its 24th Foundation Day with grandeur, inspiration, and a renewed commitment to academic excellence. The celebration brought together eminent dignitaries, accomplished achievers, faculty members, students, and parents, creating an atmosphere of pride, motivation, and aspiration.

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The programme commenced with the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the invocation of Goddess Saraswati by the Chief Guests—Mrs. Nidhi Sharma (Excise Department), Mrs. Rakhi Joshi (Assistant Labour Commissioner), and Mr. Shriddhant Joshi, Managing Director of Kautilya Academy.

In their addresses, the dignitaries underscored the significance of discipline, perseverance, integrity, and self-belief in the pursuit of excellence. They observed that success in today’s highly competitive examinations is achieved not merely through intelligence, but through strategic planning, unwavering consistency, rigorous practice, and the guidance of experienced mentors. Encouraging students to embrace challenges with confidence and resilience, they urged them to remain steadfast in their pursuit of their aspirations.

Adding immense value to the occasion, Kautilya Academy’s senior faculty members—Mr. Karan Singh, Mr. Kush Bairagi, Mr. Anurag, Mr. Suraj, Mr. Nipendra, Mr. Pankaj Bodia, and Mr. Gagan Sharma—shared valuable insights into effective preparation methodologies. Their sessions focused on structured learning, scientific time management, conceptual clarity, answer-writing skills, regular mock-test practice, and continuous performance evaluation—elements they described as indispensable for sustained success in competitive examinations.

The highlight of the celebration was an inspiring interaction with students who have successfully secured positions in various prestigious competitive examinations. Sharing their personal journeys, preparation strategies, and experiences, the achievers offered practical guidance while motivating aspirants to remain patient, disciplined, and focused. Their stories served as a powerful reminder that determination, resilience, and consistency are the true foundations of lasting success.

The occasion also witnessed the felicitation of outstanding students in recognition of their remarkable academic achievements. The ceremony drew enthusiastic participation from students, parents, alumni, faculty members, and members of the Kautilya Academy fraternity, reflecting the institution’s enduring legacy of excellence and the deep trust it has earned over more than two decades.

Delivering the concluding address, Mr. Shriddhant Joshi, Managing Director of Kautilya Academy, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the distinguished guests, students, parents, faculty members, and well-wishers for making the celebration a memorable success. Reaffirming the institution’s unwavering vision, he stated that for the past 24 years, Kautilya Academy has remained dedicated to empowering competitive examination aspirants through academic excellence, quality mentorship, and value-based education. He further emphasized that the Academy will continue to uphold its legacy of producing outstanding results while inspiring future generations to achieve excellence and serve society with distinction.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Kautilya Academy Marks 24 Years of Excellence: ‘Achievers Inspire Aspirants with Their Success Stories’
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Kautilya Academy Marks 24 Years of Excellence: ‘Achievers Inspire Aspirants with Their Success Stories’

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Kautilya Academy Marks 24 Years of Excellence: ‘Achievers Inspire Aspirants with Their Success Stories’
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