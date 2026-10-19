Kellton Tech Board Approves Rs 160 Crore Rights Issue; Key Details Awaited

New Delhi [India], October 19: Kellton Tech Solutions Limited has announced that its Board of Directors has approved raising up to ₹160 crore through a rights issue of equity shares, according to a regulatory filing submitted to the BSE and NSE on October 17, 2026.

The proposed fundraising will involve the issuance of equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each to eligible existing shareholders, subject to applicable regulatory and statutory approvals.

The company’s board has also approved the Draft Letter of Offer for the proposed rights issue.

However, key details, including the issue price, entitlement ratio, record date, payment terms and issue timeline, are yet to be finalised. The board will determine these terms subsequently.

A rights issue allows existing shareholders to purchase additional shares, generally in proportion to their current holdings. Investors who do not participate may face dilution of their percentage ownership.

The company has not specified the intended utilisation of the proposed ₹160 crore fundraising in the filing.

Separately, Kellton Tech announced the appointment of Muskan Manucha as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective October 18, 2026. She has professional experience in corporate governance, regulatory compliance and capital market transactions.

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