In the 220th draw of the Sthree sakthi lottery, the first prize is of Rs 75 lakh and for the second prize it is Rs 10 lakh. The first and second prizes are common to all series. The results will be declared today at 3 pm.

Kerala State Lotteries of Kerala Finance department will release the Sthree Sakthi Lottery results today. The Kerala Lottery Department is going to announce the Sthree Sakthi Weekly Tuesday Lottery SS-222 result today at 3:00 pm. The Director, Kerala Lottery Department will declare the official list of lucky winners after the lucky draw scheduled at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The live streaming of the lucky winners list will be available at the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery Department will Give Rs 75 lakh to the first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi Tuesday weekly lottery result today. Second prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi Tuesday weekly lottery result will be given Rs 10 lakh while third prize winner will be given Rs 5,000. 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th prize winner will get Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 5,00, Rs 200 and Rs 100. Apart from this, there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

Live declaration of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-222 lottery results will begin at 3:00 PM. The price of a single Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-222 lottery ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organizes four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja or Dussehra.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, in case, the prize money is above Rs 5,000, the winners are urged to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with his or her id proofs.