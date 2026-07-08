Knack Packaging IPO: Shares Jump Over 10% on Debut; Buy, Hold or Book Profits Now?

Knack Packaging had a positive debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, rewarding IPO investors with healthy listing gains. The packaging company’s shares listed at a premium and continued to trade above the issue price, prompting investors to ask the next big question: Should you book profits, hold, or buy after listing?

Shares of Knack Packaging were trading at Rs 186.20, a 9.53% premium to the Rs 170 IPO price, at 11.15 am on July 8. The stock opened at Rs 188 and touched an intraday high of Rs 192 and a low of Rs 183.30, valuing the company at Rs 2,346 crore.

Knack Packaging IPO Details

Particulars Details IPO Price Band Rs 161 – Rs 170 per share Issue Price Rs 170 per share IPO Size Rs 439.5 crore Fresh Issue Rs 380 crore Offer for Sale (OFS) Rs 59.5 crore Lot Size 88 shares Minimum Investment Rs 14,960 (1 lot at upper price band) IPO Subscription 83.33 times QIB Subscription 154.34 times NII Subscription 139.81 times Retail Subscription 20.07 times Listing Date July 8, 2026 NSE Listing Price Rs 188 (10.59% premium) BSE Listing Price Rs 186 (9.4% premium) Use of Fresh Issue Proceeds Setting up a new manufacturing facility in Mehsana, Gujarat, and general corporate purposes

Knack Packaging Listing Day: How Did Knack Packaging Perform?

The stock opened at Rs 188, a premium of 10.59 per cent to the issue price, on NSE and listed at Rs 186 on BSE, up by around 9.4 per cent.

The listing gain wasn’t as big as some of the recent blockbuster IPOs, but analysts generally view a measured debut like this as a good thing, as it prevents over-exuberance on Day 1 and leaves room for further upside if the business executes.

IPO investors also made a quick profit. At the listed price of Rs 170 per share, an investment of Rs 14,960 for a lot size of 88 shares was worth Rs 16,544 at the time of listing, which was a profit of Rs 1,584 per lot before taxes and broking.

Is The Listing Making Knack Packaging’s Stock Expensive?

Not so much.

The company’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio increased from 18.34 times to about 20.28 times after the listing. However, it is still trading below the average listed peer P/E of 25.96 times so the valuation is still reasonable.

This suggests investors like the company’s profitability and growth prospects but aren’t giving it too much credit.

Why Is It Worth Tracking Knack Packaging?

Knack Packaging came to market as a profitable manufacturing business, unlike many companies that are still seeking to become profitable and are also seeking an initial public offering.

Ahmedabad-based company manufactures custom-printed and laminated woven polypropylene (PLWPP) bags, which find application across sectors such as food, pet food and industrial packaging.

The proceeds from the IPO will be used to construct a new manufacturing plant in Mehsana, Gujarat, which is expected to increase production capacity and provide for future growth.

The IPO also received a good response from investors, with issue subscriptions at 83.33 times overall. QIBs have subscribed their portion 154.34 times and NIIs bid 139.81 times. The retail portion was subscribed 20.07 times and received good participation across investor categories.

What Should Investors Do With Knack Packaging Stock – Buy, Hold or Sell?

It depends on the length of time you plan to invest.

Some of the IPO investors may book profits after the listing gains, which may lead to further volatility for short-term traders.

For medium- to long-term investors, the emphasis should move away from listing day gains to business performance. The company is still below peer valuations but future stock performance will be driven by continued earnings growth and execution of its expansion plans.

Investors seeking new exposure may also wait for a few quarterly results to see how the company is able to sustain profitability after listing.

What Investors Should Look For Going Forward

The biggest trigger will be the company’s Q earnings. Investors will want to see if revenue, margins and profits continue to grow post-IPO.

The timing of the new Gujarat manufacturing plant expansion could be important for future earnings as well. Higher raw material costs, particularly for plastic granules related to crude oil prices, could also squeeze margins if not passed on to customers.

Demand from exporters, customer concentration, and future lock-in expiries could impact the stock in the coming months.

Can Knack Packaging Deliver Beyond Listing Gains?

Knack Packaging has had a strong listing that is consistent with its fundamentals. The stock continues to trade below the average valuation of listed peers at Rs 186.20, and there is no immediate indication of overvaluation.

If you received the IPO allotment, it makes sense to hold the stock if you believe in the long-term expansion story of the company. But these new investors might not chase listing day momentum but look at quarterly earnings and execution first before taking a position. The next ride for the stock will likely be less about IPO excitement and more about how consistently the company meets its growth targets.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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