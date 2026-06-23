Kolkata reverberates with the spirit of independent music on World Music Day 2026

“Mr. Sundeep Bhutoria, culturist, presenting a Suvaprasanna-painting of Kavi Guru Rabindranath Tagore to Gulzar during World Music Day 2026 in Kolkata.”

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 23: In a celebration that will be remembered as one of the most emotionally resonant musical evenings in Kolkata’s cultural history, the 16th edition of Sourendro-Soumyojit’s World Music Day Concert brought together an extraordinary constellation of artists on 21 June 2026 at Netaji Indoor Stadium. The sold-out event, curated by the celebrated pianist-vocalist duo Sourendro Mullick and Soumyojit Das, drew thousands of music lovers in a shared experience that transcended genres, generations, and geographies.

The evening’s theme — the spirit of independent music — found expression in an unparalleled lineup featuring Gulzar, Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, Shilpa Rao, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Anupam Roy, Kalpana Patowary, Parvathy Baul, Sid Sriram, Ayaan Ali Bangash, Nikhita Gandhi, and Benny Dayal. Each artiste presented an original composition, born from personal reflection and creative courage — pieces crafted exclusively for this one evening, never to be replicated in quite the same way again.

The concert was a living mosaic of India’s musical heritage. Folk musicians and classical maestros shared the stage with rappers and contemporary creators. The Patachitra artists of Pingla, the Thavil players of Kerala, and Bedabati from Manipur — voices from diverse traditions and geographies — wove together a tapestry that was wholly new, yet deeply rooted. The stage at Netaji Indoor Stadium became, in effect, a map of India’s vast cultural soul.

“World Music Day in Kolkata has always been a reflection of the city’s extraordinary relationship with music — and this year’s concert by Sourendro-Soumyojit was its most luminous chapter yet. To witness Gulzar’s words, Shankar Mahadevan’s voice, Vishal Bhardwaj’s artistry, and so many magnificent musicians come together on a single stage in the spirit of creative freedom was nothing short of transcendental. Kolkata has always known that music is not merely entertainment; it is the language of the soul. Last evening proved that this conviction is alive, thriving, and deeply cherished.” said Mr Sundeep Bhutoria, Culturist and Trustee of NGO, Prabha Khaitan Foundation.

“Gulzar sahab is not merely a legend to me — he is a cherished friend of over two decades. Our bond goes beyond admiration; it is one of deep personal affection and shared love for the arts. It was, therefore, a moment of profound joy and privilege for me to formally present him, on this celebratory occasion, with a painting of Kavi Guru Rabindranath Tagore — rendered by the eminent artist Suvaprasanna. Two luminaries of the human spirit, united in a single gesture. I could think of no more fitting tribute to Gulzar sahab than the image of Tagore, for both have given humanity the gift of words that heal, elevate, and endure.” Mr Bhutoria said.

The curators and artistic directors of the concert, speaking after the event, reflected on its significance: “World Music Day 2026 was an exploration of the sound of India through collaboration, experimentation and original composition. Above all, it was a celebration of artistic freedom, creative courage and the power of independent music to connect people across cultures and communities. We are grateful to every artiste, every member of our team, and every music lover in that auditorium who made this evening unlike any we have ever created before,” said Sourendro-Soumyojit.

What began 16 years ago as a dream between two Kolkata-based musicians has grown into one of India’s most beloved annual musical traditions. Every edition has carried its own stories, its own friendships, its own once-in-a-lifetime collaborations. The 2026 edition, with its celebration of independent voices, added yet another indelible chapter to that legacy.

For those who could not be present, recordings and highlights from the concert will be shared on Sourendro-Soumyojit’s official channels shortly. The lights may have dimmed, the final note may have faded — but the music, the memories, and the connections forged on 21 June 2026 will endure.

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