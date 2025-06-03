Korean Steel Industry Faces Crisis After US Tariff Hike, 50% Steel Tariff Delivers Blow

Rising prices in the US could help cushion the impact on Korean exporters, while stagnant prices may worsen the blow. Amid this uncertainty, Korean steelmakers are actively recalibrating their strategies to manage risks and maintain their market presence in the United States.

South Korea, the fourth-largest steel supplier to the United States, is set to take a major hit after the US government announced it will double tariffs on imported steel and aluminium from 25 per cent to 50 per cent starting Wednesday. Former President Donald Trump described the move as a deal that would “secure” the American steel industry, one that “nobody’s going to get around.” The tariff increase comes as Korean exporters struggle under the existing 25 per cent duties. In 2024, the US accounted for 13 per cent of South Korea’s total steel exports, according to government data.

Korean Steelmakers Convene Emergency Meeting In Seoul

Reacting to the sudden tariff escalation, Korean trade officials and representatives from major steel companies, including Posco Holdings and Hyundai Steel, gathered for an emergency meeting on Monday. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy in Seoul convened the meeting to assess the potential fallout. An industry insider told The Korea Herald, “At a time when exports to the US are barely holding up following the 25 per cent tariff, an additional 25 per cent will severely undermine the competitiveness of Korean companies.” The meeting highlighted the urgency of the situation and the potential impact on global supply chains.

Analysts Watch US Steel Prices For Clues On Market Impact

A Seoul-based market researcher at Daol Investment & Securities observed that US prices for hot-rolled steel remained high even after the initial 25 per cent tariff. The researcher noted, “The full impact of the new hike depends on how much US steel prices rise in response.” Market analysts are now closely tracking price fluctuations to gauge the fallout. Rising prices in the US could help cushion the impact on Korean exporters, while stagnant prices may worsen the blow. Amid this uncertainty, Korean steelmakers are actively recalibrating their strategies to manage risks and maintain their market presence in the United States.

Hyundai Steel Pushes Forward With $5.8 Billion US Investment

Despite the tariff hike, Hyundai Steel plans to move ahead with a $5.8 billion investment to build an electric arc furnace-based integrated steel mill in Louisiana by 2029, in partnership with Posco Group. Meanwhile, former President Trump recently endorsed US Steel’s $14 billion acquisition by Japan-based Nippon Steel—a deal he previously opposed. Trump said the partnership would “create and save more than 100,000 jobs” while keeping the American steelmaker “under US control.” Details of the acquisition remain sparse, but the announcement adds a new layer to the steel trade dynamics.

