Krishna Shalby Hospital Strengthens Cancer Care in Ahmedabad with Launch of ‘Elekta Infinity’ Radiation System

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 23: Cancer care in Ahmedabad received a significant boost with the launch of an advanced ‘Elekta Infinity’ radiation therapy system by Shalby Cancer & Research Institute (SCRI) at Krishna Shalby Hospital. Regarded as one of the most advanced radiation oncology technologies available, the system was inaugurated in the presence of Minister of State with Independent Charge for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education of Gujarat, Shri Praful Pansheriya, on Sunday. The technology is expected to significantly improve precision in cancer treatment and expand access to high-quality care for patients in the region.

With the introduction of the new system, patients can now access end-to-end comprehensive cancer care services under one roof. The facility offers surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, and bone marrow transplant services, providing an integrated approach to cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Hospital officials said the addition of advanced technology would strengthen healthcare delivery. They noted that treatment will be available under major healthcare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, CGHS, ECHS, and various TPA insurance providers. The presence of experienced specialists and advanced treatment infrastructure will facilitate timely diagnosis and effective care.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that “Today, research in the field of medicine and technology changes so rapidly that today’s knowledge becomes outdated tomorrow. Therefore, it is necessary to keep pace with the times and adopt new technologies and provide new services to the society.” He further added that providing better healthcare services to patients by properly utilizing the expertise of experts is also a great service.

Dr. Viraj Lavingia, Medical Oncologist and Director of Oncosciences, said the introduction of advanced technology would significantly improve treatment outcomes. “With modern systems such as Elekta Infinity, we can deliver more precise and personalized cancer treatment. This enables effective therapy with fewer side effects, leading to improved quality of care for patients,” he said.

Parimal Patel, COO of Shalby Hospitals Ahmedabad Cluster, said, “Our aim has always been to bring world-class healthcare services closer to patients. Through Shalby Cancer & Research Institute, we are working to strengthen cancer care infrastructure so that patients do not have to travel far for advanced treatment.”