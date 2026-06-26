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Home > Business News > Kristina Kuralenok from Russia crowned as Saj Group of Hotels and DQ Watches Miss Glam World 2026

Kristina Kuralenok from Russia crowned as Saj Group of Hotels and DQ Watches Miss Glam World 2026

Kristina Kuralenok from Russia crowned as Saj Group of Hotels and DQ Watches Miss Glam World 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-26 10:23 IST

New Delhi [India], June 25: SAJ Group Hotels & Resorts and DQ Watches is thrilled to announce Kristina Kuralenok from Russia as the winner of Miss Glam World 2026! The first runner-up title goes to Pournami Murali from India, followed by Ana Carolina Henrich Lucatelli from Brazil as the second runner-up, and Garaikhanova Elina from Bashkortostan as the third runner-up.

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The grand finale of Miss Glam World 2026 was held on June 23rd at the Gokulam Park Hotel & Convention Centre, Kochi. Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd, a name synonymous with excellence in event production, flawlessly executed the event. With their hallmark precision and creativity, Pegasus once again proved why they’re considered leaders in the industry—delivering a spectacular experience that captivated every guest and participant alike.

Reigning queen Alina Farkhutdinova crowned the winner of the title. Sajan Varghese, CMD of SAJ Group of Hotels & Resorts, crowned the First Runner-Up. Mini Sajan, CEO of SAJ Group of Hotels & Resorts, crowned the Second Runner-Up, while Annie Varghese, Director of SAJ Group of Hotels & Resorts, and Dr. Ajit Ravi, Chairman of Pegasus Global Pvt. Ltd, crowned the Third Runner-Up. The coronation ceremony was held in the presence of Dr. Ajit Ravi, Chairman of Pegasus Global Pvt. Ltd. 

Kristina Kuralenok from Russia crowned as Saj Group of Hotels and DQ Watches Miss Glam World 2026

Continental Titles

Miss Glam World Asia –Indonesia (Catherine Joan Ayu Nurlita Wesi)

Miss Glam World Africa – Cameroon (Dai Ndouve Mvroumsia Pamela)

Miss Glam World Europe – France (Serena Silva)

Miss Glam World South America – Brazil (Ana Carolina Henrich Lucatelli)

Miss Glam World North America – Mexico (Susana Ortiz Jaramillo)

Subtitle Winners

Miss Glam World National Costume – Russia (Kristina Kuralenok)

Miss Glam World Congeniality – Mexico (Susana Ortiz Jaramillo)

Miss Glam World Fashionista – Philippines (Czarline Cheska Syl Mercado)

Miss Glam World Talent – Serbia (Marina Milenkovic)

Miss Glam World Diligent – Indonesia (Catherine Joan Ayu Nurlita Wesi)

Miss Glam World Inspiring – Bashkortostan (Garaikhanova Elina)

Miss Glam World Vivacious – France (Serena Silva)

Miss Glam World Shining Star – Nepal (Nandani Sharma)

Miss Glam World Ramp Walk – Brazil (Ana Carolina Henrich Lucatelli)

SAJ Group Hotels and Resorts and DQUE are the main partners of Miss Glam World 2026, organized by Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd. Unique Times, Alcazar Watches, Parakkat Resorts, Vibe Munnar, and Green Media are powered by Partners.

Co-partners are DQUE Soap, Aiswaria Outdoor Media, Europe Times, UT World, Times New, uniquetimes.org, Vikas VKS Make-Up Artist, Gokulam Park Hotel & Convention Centre, VPS Lakeshore Hospital, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Akshay Inco, and VKS Beauty and Bridal Lounge.

The primary goal of this competition is to celebrate and showcase the rich and diverse cultural heritage of each participating country, while also boosting tourism and global connections. Their pageants focus on talent, intelligence, and personality, ensuring that true substance shines on stage.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Kristina Kuralenok from Russia crowned as Saj Group of Hotels and DQ Watches Miss Glam World 2026

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Kristina Kuralenok from Russia crowned as Saj Group of Hotels and DQ Watches Miss Glam World 2026
Kristina Kuralenok from Russia crowned as Saj Group of Hotels and DQ Watches Miss Glam World 2026
Kristina Kuralenok from Russia crowned as Saj Group of Hotels and DQ Watches Miss Glam World 2026
Kristina Kuralenok from Russia crowned as Saj Group of Hotels and DQ Watches Miss Glam World 2026

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