Krunal Pandya Launches Phoenix Shopping League 2026 at Phoenix Citadel; EOSS Turns into a Season of Rewards, Entertainment and Celebration

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule imd Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule imd Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule imd Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule imd
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule imd Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule imd Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule imd Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule imd
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Krunal Pandya Launches Phoenix Shopping League 2026 at Phoenix Citadel; EOSS Turns into a Season of Rewards, Entertainment and Celebration

Krunal Pandya Launches Phoenix Shopping League 2026 at Phoenix Citadel; EOSS Turns into a Season of Rewards, Entertainment and Celebration

Krunal Pandya Launches Phoenix Shopping League 2026 at Phoenix Citadel; EOSS Turns into a Season of Rewards, Entertainment and Celebration

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-23 16:24 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 23: Phoenix Citadel has announced the launch of Phoenix Shopping League (PSL) 2026, India’s first sports-inspired shopping league. Reimagining the traditional End-of-Season Sale (EOSS), PSL transforms shopping into an immersive league-style retail experience inspired by the popularity of sporting events such as the IPL, Women’s Premier League, FIFA and other major tournaments.

The campaign was officially launched by Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya, bringing the spirit of performance, participation and achievement to this unique retail initiative.

You Might Be Interested In

Inspired by the competitive energy of sports, Phoenix Shopping League offers an exciting blend of shopping, entertainment and rewards. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 50% across more than 300 national and international brands spanning fashion, beauty, electronics, lifestyle, home décor and gifting categories. Customers also get opportunities to unlock attractive rewards, exclusive experiences and special benefits at various shopping milestones, making every purchase more engaging and rewarding.

Under the campaign, shoppers can win assured rewards and exciting prizes across different spending categories. Purchases worth ₹5,000 offer an Insignia Voucher along with a chance to win weekly prizes. Customers spending ₹10,000 can receive Food Court or Movie Vouchers, while purchases of ₹25,000 qualify for Fine Dine or Salon Vouchers. Shoppers spending ₹50,000 receive an Assured Silver Card, and those spending ₹1,00,000 receive an Assured Gold Card. In addition, participants stand a chance to win a Grand Prize SUV Car.

Adding to the excitement, Phoenix Citadel is hosting “Vantara Rescue Rangers HQ”, an immersive animal rescue adventure inspired by Vantara’s wildlife conservation and animal welfare initiatives. The experience educates children about wildlife rescue, protection and care through fun and interactive missions. The event is live until June 28 and is completely free for children. Participants who complete rescue missions receive stamps and certificates, while top performers may get an opportunity to visit Vantara’s world-class animal rescue and rehabilitation centre.

The mall is also celebrating the final day of the Sarafa Community Festival, a vibrant showcase of local culture, cuisine and community spirit. The festival features a grand community fashion show with participation from over 200 women and young girls, offering visitors a unique blend of culture, creativity and entertainment.

Phoenix Citadel continues to strengthen its position as Central India’s preferred destination for shopping, entertainment and memorable experiences. The mall invites families and shoppers to visit, enjoy incredible offers, win exciting rewards and participate in a host of engaging events.

Watch the launch video: https://youtu.be/DNh1U14Lqrs?si=ZOSfEHUBJ26DFN-P

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Krunal Pandya Launches Phoenix Shopping League 2026 at Phoenix Citadel; EOSS Turns into a Season of Rewards, Entertainment and Celebration
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

FUJIFILM India Celebrates Creativity Curated By So City With The Launch Of FUJIFILM’s New X-T30 III

What Is A Mule Account? How Scammers Use It To Move Crores

Who Are The 8 Leaders Expelled By TMC

Why Do MHA, RBI Harness AI To Detect, Shut Down Mule Accounts?

Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Why Is Dalal Street Down Today? SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY 50 Updates

LATEST NEWS

IPL: ‘Rishabh Pant Will Spend 12-14 Years at LSG’ — Sanjiv Goenka’s Old Video Goes Viral After Delhi Capitals Trade Deal | WATCH

What Is Ketan Agarwal Murder Case In Pune: How It All Unfolded At Lohagad Fort

India vs Pakistan, FIH Pro Hockey League 2025-26: Live Streaming, Head-to-Head, Match Time and Where to Watch

Krunal Pandya Launches Phoenix Shopping League 2026 at Phoenix Citadel; EOSS Turns into a Season of Rewards, Entertainment and Celebration

Cab Driver Rape and Murder Minor Girl, Dumps Body on Mehrauli Highway, Delhi Police Made Arrest Within 6 Hours

UN Report Accuses Israel Of Deliberately Targeting Palestinian Children

Trisha Krishnan-Vijay Rumours Resurface After Birthday Snub Buzz; Did The Actress Really Unfollow Tamil Nadu CM?

FYJC Round 3 Allotment List 2026 Out: Check Maharashtra Class 11 Admission Status, Cut-Offs and Key Dates

Stock Market Today, Closing Bell: Why Is Dalal Street Down Today? SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY 50 Updates

Tata Cyber Breach Raises Apple, Tesla Concerns

Krunal Pandya Launches Phoenix Shopping League 2026 at Phoenix Citadel; EOSS Turns into a Season of Rewards, Entertainment and Celebration

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Krunal Pandya Launches Phoenix Shopping League 2026 at Phoenix Citadel; EOSS Turns into a Season of Rewards, Entertainment and Celebration

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Krunal Pandya Launches Phoenix Shopping League 2026 at Phoenix Citadel; EOSS Turns into a Season of Rewards, Entertainment and Celebration
Krunal Pandya Launches Phoenix Shopping League 2026 at Phoenix Citadel; EOSS Turns into a Season of Rewards, Entertainment and Celebration
Krunal Pandya Launches Phoenix Shopping League 2026 at Phoenix Citadel; EOSS Turns into a Season of Rewards, Entertainment and Celebration
Krunal Pandya Launches Phoenix Shopping League 2026 at Phoenix Citadel; EOSS Turns into a Season of Rewards, Entertainment and Celebration

QUICK LINKS