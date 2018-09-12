Kulesh Bansal Appointed as CFO of Infogain Noida, has 18 years of experience and has worked with MNC's like Wipro and Mahindra Satyam’s Australia and New Zealand Operations.

Infogain, a silicon valley technology solutions and services, has appointed Kulesh Bansal as its new CFO. Bansal will be reporting directly to CEO Sunil Bhatia. Kulesh Bansal will lead Infogain’s finance and legal functions and will help the company to move forward in achieving its goal and objective of – Engineering Business Outcomes. Infogain is a silicon valley headquartered company with expertise in software platform engineering and deep domain skills in travel, retail, insurance and high technology

Earlier, Kulesh Bansal was the finance head of global infrastructure services of Wipro limited. Bansal is a Chartered Accountant (CA) certified by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has an extensive background in corporate finance, operation management and strategic planning and hold 18 years of extensive experience in all domains.

Prior to Wipro, Kulesh Bansal held the position of finance and commercial manager for Mahindra Satyam’s Australia and New Zealand Operations.

Talking about Bansal’s appointment, CEO of Infogain Sunil Bhatia said that he is delighted to have Kulesh Bansal on the team. He added that a results-driven leader with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry is joining Infogain’s diverse and talented executive team and that he is confident that he will drive excellent investment, financial control and risk management decisions, further improving Infogain’s profitability and will support the company’s accelerated growth.

